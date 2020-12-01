Black Friday might be over until next year, but that doesn't mean the gifts are already gone. Google is still giving out a generous 3-month free trial to YouTube Premium for eligible members to celebrate the rest of Cyber Week.

From now until Sunday, December 6, YouTube will let you sign up for a Premium membership that won't start billing you until well into 2021. YouTube says the offer is only valid for members in the US who haven't subscribed to premium services like YouTube Red or Google Play Music before, but go ahead and check out this link to see if the trial is available for you — you never know with Google.

Once you subscribe, you'll be able to watch YouTube videos on desktop, mobile, and TVs with not a single solitary ad in sight. Also included is access to YouTube Music, for what that's worth.

Google says it will remind you a week before the trial ends in case you don't want to start paying $11.99 every month, but here's a pro tip: just cancel the subscription immediately after signing up. You'll still get the three months of YouTube Premium without the hassle of having to remember to cancel it later.