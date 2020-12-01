Smart home company Wyze has been rapidly expanding its product lineup over the past few months, with new internet-connected sprinklers, vacuums, thermostats, and third-gen Wyze Cams. Wyze released its first wearable device last year, the unimpressive Wyze Band, and now the company is working on a full-blown smartwatch.

Before you get too excited, this is a $19.99 watch, so a feature-packed operating system like Wear OS is out of the question. Wyze is rocking its own software solution here, which promises to track your health and display notifications from your phone, all while staying charged for at least two weeks. The watch face is also customizable, and two sizes are available (47mm and 44mm).

Specs Display 47mm: 1.75" TFT LCD, 320x385

44mm: 1.4" TFT LCD, 320x320 Battery 47mm: 300mAh, "14+ days"

44mm: 260mAh, "14+ days" Body Aluminum alloy with Silica gel straps Sensors Blood Oxygen, Hear Rate, Acceleration Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0

In addition to heart rate and sleep monitoring, Wyze claims the watch will be able to check your blood oxygen saturation with an oximeter sensor. It remains to be seen how accurate those measurements will be, given premium competitors like the Samsung Galaxy Watch3 struggle with blood oxygen tracking.

The Wyze Watch is available for pre-order today for $19.99 plus shipping, and it should start shipping in February 2021.