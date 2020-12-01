Qualcomm revealed two new wearable chipsets back in June, the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+. The new chips are a significant upgrade over Qualcomm's previous designs, with up to 85% faster performance and improved battery optimization, but there hasn't been a Wear OS smartwatch yet that utilizes the newer chipsets. That's finally changing, as Mobvoi has announced the first Wear OS watch with the Wear 4100.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is a significant upgrade over the original model from 2018 and the minor refresh from earlier this year. The previous model was one of the largest Wear OS watches available, and not everyone is a fan of bulkier watches, so Mobvoi has trimmed it down a bit with the Pro 3. The new model is slightly smaller and thinner, but still packs a larger battery — from 415 to 577mAh. Mobvoi says the TicWatch Pro 3 can last up to 72 hours of use with Wear OS (with some features off, most likely). Just like the original model, there's an Essential Mode that shuts off Wear OS and switches to an analog display, which extends battery life to 45 days.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is the first Wear OS device to ship with the Snapdragon Wear 4100 chipset, but Mobvoi decided against using the more powerful 4100+ chip. The regular 4100 lacks the advanced co-processor that offloads some functionality from the main CPU and adds features (like an improved ambient mode and faster responsiveness), but it should still be a significant improvement from earlier Wear OS watches. Qualcomm promises an 85% boost in CPU and memory performance, and 25% lower power consumption.

Specs Chipset Snapdragon Wear 4100 Storage 8 GB RAM 1 GB Battery 577mAh, up to 72 hours in Smart Mode, up to 45 days in Essential Mode Dimensions 47 x 48 x 12.2mm, 42g Strap size 22mm Speaker Yes, 0.5W Connectivity Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, Heart rate sensor, Infrared sensor Water resistance IP68 Price $299.99 / £289.99 / €299.99 / ¥35,999

In addition to the hardware upgrades, Mobvoi has followed in Fossil's footsteps in creating its own health software to supplement Google Fit's shortcomings. The TicHealth, TicMotion, TicExercise, and TicSleep apps from previous watches have returned, and there are a few new features (like sleep tracking now works in Essential Mode). The TicWatch Pro 3 also supports blood oxygen monitoring, though if the same feature on the Galaxy Watch3 is any indication, accuracy could be an issue. Stress and breathing pattern monitoring is also supported.

The TicWatch Pro 3 is available starting today from Mobvoi's own website and Amazon, priced at $299.99, £289.99, €299.99, and ¥35,999. That's $5 more than the Fossil Gen 5's current price, and £60 more than the 41mm Oppo Watch.