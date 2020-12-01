Online party games from the likes of Among Us to Jackbox Games are soaring in popularity as we all remain more distanced than we'd like to be this holiday season. Stadia hopes to drop a bomb of an option onto your table by making Super Bomberman R Online free to play for everyone starting today.

Bomberman is the second game on the platform to become a free-for-all behind Destiny 2. You can access the game and try to bomb your friends right now at this link.

New and also free for Stadia Pro subscribers is The Elder Scrolls Online — Free Play Days for that RPG begin at 7 a.m. PST on December 3 until 7 a.m. on December 9. Members who are interested in continuing with their save data intact can buy the game or its bundles at discounted prices until December 10.

Beyond the gifts, there are five games coming out this week. They are:

Outward: $40

Chronos: Before the Ashes: $30

Immortals Fenyx Rising demo: free

PHOGS!: $20

El Hijo: $20

The first two are supposed to be out now — to note, the Chronos listing is still missing as of press time — while the others will drop December 3. Also on that day, Stadia will stage a press conference livestream at 9 a.m. to debut four new game trailers and update users on other changes to the platform. You can catch it on Stadia's YouTube channel.