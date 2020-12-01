Want new renders of the Galaxy S21+? You got 'em. Some more intelligence has surfaced on what's expected to be the middle child of three in Samsung's S21 generation of phones.

The virtual tour comes from Italian publication Cover Pigtou and its source, David Kowalski of @xleaks7, and if you've already seen an S21 render or two, this should be familiar territory.

There's a highly-attenuated triple-camera system in the top-left corner of the back side and a center-aligned selfie camera punched into a nearly bezelless frontend display. The bottom edge features a mic port, USB-C port, and a speaker grille while the railing on the right has the power button and volume rocker. The whole slab has a glossy look to it. In other words, nothing new.

It's believed that the S21+ will mass out at 161.55 x 75.6 x 7.86mm, a net gain in volume against the S20+ at 161.9 x 73.7 x 7.8mm, but most of that new height's chipped towards a taller display.

Android Police has exclusive reporting on the S21 series' specifications and you can learn more about those here.