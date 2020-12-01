Although you know us for covering Android devices from top to bottom, the Android Police team would be remiss if we didn’t occasionally acknowledge the handsets made by that other Californian tech giant. That's right, this week we’re taking all your questions on the new iPhone 12 Mini.

Submit your questions about the iPhone 12 Mini in the comments section

Before you get out the pitchforks, yup, we're fielding questions about an Apple device on an Android-centric website. Regardless of how much we all love the Android operating system, iPhone and iOS still command a large portion of influence over the smartphone landscape, and it's completely okay for Android users to be curious about Apple's latest gadgets.

If you have a genuine question about the new iPhone 12 Mini, feel free to leave it in a comment below, and we'll answer our favorites in the next edition of the Android Police Newsletter. If you still haven't subscribed to the newsletter, you can do that here; it'll cost you $0, and we hate SPAM just as much as you. To sweeten the deal, we're also including some awesome free wallpapers in the newsletter from now through the end of the year, so there's never been a better time to join.

​ Subscribe to Android Police's weekly newsletter, with the biggest stories, latest deals, and insight on the week's news. Just enter your email below. Subscribe We won't send you spam. Unsubscribe at any time. Built with ConvertKit

If you'd like to learn more about the iPhone 12 Mini, Ryne will be publishing his review some time in the near future. You can also find other Android Police stories that mention iPhone here.