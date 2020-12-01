Amazon Music is just one of many music streaming services out there, but the shopping giant has been pouring some resources into making its offer a viable alternative to Spotify, Apple Music, and Co. The Android app has only recently gained support for behind-the-scenes tidbits and trivia about top songs, and no serious streaming service can go without podcast support these days. Now Amazon has decided to take on YouTube Music with its own catalog of music videos, rolling out to Unlimited subscribers.
Amazon hasn't shared much about how music videos will work, so we don't know how big the catalog is. Apparently, the company will curate some video playlists to help you discover clips from your favorite artists. In contrast to YouTube Music, Amazon limits music videos to paying customers.
WHAT'S NEW
Now stream music videos in the Amazon Music app. Paid subscribers can start with videos from a favorite artist or a video playlist.
Amazon Music Unlimited is $7.99 for Prime members or $9.99 for everyone else. On top of music videos, the subscription gives you access to a catalog of 70 million songs and offline listening. You can download the latest version of the Music app from the Play Store.
