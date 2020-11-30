This story was originally published and last updated .
With the pandemic ramping up around the world again, children everywhere are picking up smartphones, tablets, and computers to keep up with school and hang out with friends at home. While these devices are great for keeping kids connected, too much screen time is a larger issue today than ever before. To help monitor and rein in how much your child uses their smart devices, you should invest in a parental control service like Wondershare's FamiSafe app, now only $38.99 ($21 off) for a full year subscription.
FamiSafe is an all-encompassing parental control application that offers a suite of robust features to help parents like you track and control your child's smart device usage. It includes location tracking so that you know where your child is at all times, a screen time scheduler to gauge and monitor device behaviors, a built-in app blocker so that your child only uses approved apps, a website filter to keep your child from stumbling onto unfavorable websites, and software that can detect potentially harmful text messages and photos. All of this detailed information is then compiled into a daily activity report stored on your phone for easy browsing.
Even better, FamiSafe can be tailored to all different age types, making it ideal for parents with preschoolers all the way up to highschool students. For more information on how you can manage your kids' screen time with FamiSafe, Wondershare has pulled together a nifty guide you can check out here.
You can pick up an annual subscription to FamiSafe for $39 ($21 off) from now through December 2, 2020 — that's 35% off the usual retail price of $59.99. If you'd rather not commit to a full year, you can save 20% on a monthly or quarterly subscription when you use the exclusive offer code SENADP01 at checkout.
Wondershare's FamiSafe app is available to download on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It's also compatible with Windows, macOS, and Kindle Fire. To learn more about FamiSafe, including how you can sign up to take advantage of this special Black Friday offer, visit Wondershare's website here.
