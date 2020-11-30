If you missed out on the stellar NordPass offer we shared over the weekend, you're in luck. You still have a little bit more time to pick up a two-year subscription to NordPass Premium for just $35.93 ($83.83 off). You'll need to act fast, though, because tomorrow is the last day you can redeem this discount.
The folks at NordPass are basically giving away the premium version of their encrypted password manager and personal information vault at just $35.93 for a two-year subscription, down from the usual price of $119.76. Along with your subscription, you get storage for an unlimited number of passwords, an easy-to-use folder organization system for all of your personal information, access to stored passwords via the official NordPass app and the web, on-device encryption, and a ton more features that you can read about here.
You only have until the end of tomorrow to cash in on this offer. Luckily, it's easy to get started. All you have to do is head over to this NordPass webpage, click "Get Cyber Deal," choose your two-year plan, and check out. If you don't want to commit to two years, you can also save some money on a one-year subscription to NordPass premium, albeit at a slightly worse value. You can also add additional services, like NordVPN and NordLocker, at a discounted rate. Finally, all NordPass subscriptions come with a 30-day money back guarantee.
Comments