André the Giant is a big guy, but you probably wouldn't want him hanging up on your living room wall. That's where this deal from Hisense comes in: Best Buy is currently offering a 4K Android TV with screen real estate measuring a full 85". That's about as big as André the Giant was tall, and the set is just $999.99 — a full $700 off the MSRP.

The 85" set comes from Hisense's H65 series, which boasts premium perks like HDR1o support, a voice remote, and Google Assistant integration. It also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution with Dolby Vision, and "breathtakingly realistic" three-dimensional surround sound thanks to DTS Virtual: X technology. Android TV is built right in, as well as Bluetooth capabilities so that you can connect headphones and watch your favorite horror flick in the middle of the night without spooking everybody else.

If you're ready to watch the Princess Bride on a screen that's as big as Fezzik, head over to Best Buy now and snag this set before the deal is gone. And for more Cyber Monday sweets, check out our deals hub for a roundup of the best savings today has to offer.