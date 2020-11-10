This story was originally published and last updated

Google's cloud gaming service, Stadia, began trialing on November 19 (2019), and even though you needed a $130 Founder's Edition kit to gain access, Google eventually opened the floodgates to everyone in August (2020). So far, many games have been announced for the service, and we expect more of them to pop up as we go along. Of course, it can be a difficult to keep track of things in this fast-moving industry, so we've got you covered with a handy list of all the titles that have been announced for Stadia.

Much like any other console or platform, Google requires players on its free tier, Stadia Base, to buy all of their games. At $10 per month, Stadia Pro grants subscribers access to the occasional free game as well as discounts to many other titles, so keep that in mind. You may also expect publisher subscriptions like Ubisoft's Uplay+ to work with Stadia after its official launch. You can learn more about Stadia through our story here and keep track of ongoing developments with the platform at large here.

We'll be updating the following list as needed, so you might want to append a bookmark to this page to track the progress. And if you're looking for the current free games included with Stadia Pro, you can find them here.

Google Stadia games list

Here are all the current and upcoming games on Stadia. Prices shown are for non-Pro subscribers. Last updated November 30th, 2020: Outward

TitleInitial Release DateStadia Release DatePriceNotes
ARK: Survival Evolved2015, 6/2Sometime in 2021TBA
Ary and the Secret of Seasons2020, 9/12020, 11/5$39.99
Assassin's Creed Odyssey2018, 10/052019, 11/19$59.99, $119.99Launch title
Assassin's Creed Valhalla2020, 11/102020, 11/10$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Assassin’s Creed Origins2017, 10/27TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate2015, 10/23TBATBA
Assassin’s Creed Unity2014, 11/11TBATBA
Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle2019, 7/052019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Baldur's Gate III: The Black Hound2020, 10/6 (early access)2020, 10/6 (early access)$59.99
Borderlands 32019, 9/132019, 12/17$59.99, $79.99, $99.99
Cake Bash2020, 10/142020, 10/15$19.99
Celeste2018, 1/252020, 7/28$19.99
CHORUSSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Chronos: Before the Ashes2020, 12/12020, 12/1TBA
Crayta2020, 7/12020, 7/1$39.99, $59.99
Cris Tales2019, 6/102020, 11/17$39.99
Cyberpunk 20772020, 11/192020, 11/19$59.99Delayed from April 16 launch date
Darksiders Genesis2019, 12/52019, 12/5$39.99
Dead by Daylight2016, 6/142020, 10/1Free w/ Pro
Death CarnivalTBATBATBA
Destiny 22017, 9/062019, 11/19Base game + Warmind, Curse of Osiris, Forsaken, and Shadowkeep free with Stadia Pro

$24.99 (Forsaken)

$34.99 (Shadowkeep)

$39.99 (Beyond Light)

$49.99 (Beyond Light + Season)

$49.99 (Upgrade Edition)

$69.99 (Beyond Light Deluxe Edition)		Launch title
Destroy All Humans (Remastered)Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
DIRT 52020, 11/6Sometime in 2021TBA
DOOM2016, 5/132020, 8/18$19.99
Doom 641997, 3/312020, 5/12$2.49
Doom Eternal2020, 03/202020, 3/20$59.99Released March 20, 2020
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 22016, 10/252019, 12/17$49.99
El Hijo - A Wild West TaleTBA2020, 12/3TBA
Embr2019, 5/212020, 5/21$15.99 (while in early access)
F1 20202020, 7/102020, 7/10$59.99, $69.99
Family Feud Decades2020, 11/122020, 11/12$29.99
Far Cry 52018, 3/272020, 11/3$59.99, $89.99
Far Cry 62021, 2/182021, 2/18TBA
Far Cry New Dawn2019, 2/142020, 11/3$39.99, $49.99
Farming Simulator 20192018, 11/192019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
FIFATBATBATBA
Figment 2017, 9/22TBAFree w/ Pro
Figment Creed ValleyTBATBATBA
Final Fantasy XV2016, 11/262019, 11/19$39.99Launch title
Football Manager 20202019, 10/312019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Get Packed2020, 4/282020, 4/28$19.99Stadia Exclusive
Ghost Recon Breakpoint2019, 10/042019, 12/18$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Ghost Recon Wildlands2018, 3/7TBATBA
Grid2019, 9/132019, 11/19$59.99, $84.99Launch title
Gunsport2020, 9/12020, 9/1$19.99
Gylt2019, 11/192019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Hello Neighbor2017, 12/82020, 9/1$29.99
Hello Neighbor: Hide & Seek2018, 12/62020, 11/1Free w/ Pro, $29.99
Hello EngineerSometime in 2021Sometime in 2021TBA
Hitman2015, 6/232020, 9/1$59.99
Hitman 22018, 11/132020, 9/1$59.99, $99.99
Hitman 32021, 1/202021, 1/20$59.99
Hotline Miami2012, 10/232020, 9/22$9.99
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number2015, 3/102020, 9/22$14.99
Human: Fall Flat2016, 7/222020, 10/1TBA
HumankindSometime in 20212020, 10/28$50.99 (pre-order)
Immortals Fenyx Rising2020, 12/32020, 12/3$59.99Formerly Gods & Monsters
Jotun: Valhalla Edition2015, 9/292020, 5/26$14.99
Just Dance 20202019, 11/052019, 11/19$49.99Launch title
Just Dance 20212020, 11/122020, 11/12TBA
Just Shapes & Beats2018, 5/312020, 6/30$19.99
Kaze and the Wild MasksTBATBATBA
Kine2019, 10/172019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
KONA2016, 3/102020, 8/1$14.99
Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris2014, 12/92020, 7/15$19.99
Little Big Workshop2019, 10/72020, 11/5$19.99
Little Nightmares2017, 4/282020, 6/1$29.99
Lost Words: Beyond the PageTBA2020, 3/27$14.99Released March 27th, 2020
Madden NFLTBATBATBA
Mafia 2 Remastered2020, 5/19TBATBA
Mafia 3 Remastered

2020, 5/19TBATBA
Marvel's Avengers2020, 9/42020, 9/4TBA
Metro 2033 Redux2010, 3/162020, 6/23$19.99
Metro Exodus2019, 2/152019, 11/19$39.99, $64.99Launch title
Metro: Last Light Redux2013, 5/142020, 6/23$19.99
Monopoly2017, 10/302020, 4/28$39.99Announced March 12, 2020
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom2018, 12/42020, 7/1$29.99
Monster Energy Supercross 32020, 2/042020, 2/04$59.99
Monster Jam Steel TitansTBATBATBAAnnounced March 27, 2020
Mortal Kombat 112019, 4/232019, 11/19$49.99, $59.99 (Ultimate)Launch title
MotoGP202020, 4/232020, 4/23$49.99Announced March 27, 2020
Nanotale: Typing Chronicles2019, 10/3TBATBA
NBA 2K202019, 9/62019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
NBA 2K212020, 9/42020, 9/4$59.99, $99.99
Octopath Traveler 2018, 7/132020, 4/28$59.99
One Hand Clapping2020, 7/142020, 7/14$2.99 (while in early access)
Orcs Must Die! 32020, 7/142020, 7/14$29.99
OutcastersSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAStadia Exclusive
Outriders2021, 2/2Sometime in 2021TBA
Outward2019, 3/262020, 11/30$39.99
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel BattleTBATBA$19.99
Panzer Dragoon: Remake2020, 3/262020, 6/1TBAAnnounced February 13, 2020
PGA Tour 2K212020, 8/212020, 8/21$59.99, $69.99
Phoenix Point2019, 12/10Sometime in 2021TBA
PHOGS!TBATBATBA
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds2016, 7/302020, 4/28$29.99 , $89.99
Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid2019, 3/262020, 6/1TBA
Rage 22019, 5/142019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99Launch title
Rainbow Six QuarantineTBATBATBA
Red Dead Redemption 22018, 10/262019, 11/19$59.99, $79.99, $99.99Launch title
RelictaSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
République2013, 12/192020, 9/15$9.99
Riders Republic2021, 2/252021, 2/25TBA
Rise of the Tomb Raider2015, 11/102019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
Risk of Rain 22019, 3/282020, 9/29$24.99
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break2020, 7/212020, 8/14$29.99
Samurai Shodown2019, 6/252019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World2010, 8/10Sometime in 2020TBA
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice2019, 3/222020, 10/29$59.99
Serious Sam 42020, 9/242020, 9/24$39.99Exclusive to Stadia and PC until sometime in 2021
Serious Sam Collection2013, 7/122020, 3/3$29.99Announced February 13, 2020
Shadow of the Tomb Raider2018, 9/142019, 11/19$59.99Launch title
Sniper Elite 42017, 2/142020, 11/1$59.99, $89.99
SpiritfarerSometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBA
Spitlings2020, 2/252020, 2/25$14.99
Stacks On Stacks (On Stacks)2020, 4/12020, 4/1$12.99Announced February 13, 2020 as time-exclusive title
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order2019, 11/152020, 11/24TBA
SteamWorld Dig2013, 8/072020, 3/10$9.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Dig 22017, 9/212020, 3/1$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Heist2015, 12/102020, 3/10$19.99Announced February 20, 2020
SteamWorld Quest2019, 4/252020, 3/1$24.99Announced February 20, 2020
Strange Brigade2018, 8/282020, 8/1$49.99
Sundered: Eldritch Edition2017, 7/282020, 5/26$19.99
Super Bomberman R Online2020, 9/12020, 9/1Free w/ Pro
Superhot2016, 2/252020, 6/1$24.99
Superhot: Mind Control Delete2020, 7/162020, 8/18$24.99
The Crew 22018, 5/312020, 3/25$49.99, $59.99, $89.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Darkside Detective Season 1TBATBAFree w/ Pro
The Darkside Detective Season 2TBATBATBA
The Division 22019, 3/152020, 3/17$59.99, $99.99, $119.99Announced March 12, 2020
The Elder Scrolls Online2014, 4/42020, 6/16$19.99 (Base game)

$59.99 (Greymoor)

$79.99 (Greymoor Collector's Edition)
The Gardens Between2018, 9/202020, 11/1$19.99
The Turing Test2016, 8/302020, 5/5$19.99
Thumper2016, 10/102019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
TOHUTBATBATBA
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition2013, 3/222019, 11/19$19.99Launch title
Trials Rising2019, 2/262019, 11/19$24.99, $39.99Launch title
UNO2020, 9/152020, 9/15$9.99, $14.99
Unto The EndTBATBATBA
Watch Dogs2014, 5/27TBATBA
Watch Dogs 22016, 11/15TBATBA
Watch Dogs: Legion2020, 10/292020, 10/29$59.99, $99.99, $119.99
Wave Break TBA2020, 6/23$29.99
West of Loathing2017, 8/102020, 7/1$10.99
Windbound2020, 8/282020, 8/28$29.99Announced June 16, 2020
Windjammers 2Sometime in 2020Sometime in 2020TBAOriginally promoted with "2019" launch window
Wolfenstein: Youngblood2019, 7/262019, 11/19$29.99Launch title
WWE 2K Battlegrounds2020, 9/182020, 9/18$39.99, $49.99
Young SoulsTBATBATBA
Zombie Army 4 2020, 2/42020, 5/5$49.99
