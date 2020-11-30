When Spotify isn't busy adding things no one asked for, such as Instagram-like stories or exclusive podcasts, the company sometimes improves existing features. It looks like revamped playlist editing for Android is up next. A few people on the Spotify subreddit report that they can now tweak their playlists' cover arts and subtitles on top of being able to change the title and song order.
These new editing options appear to be under testing currently and aren't available widely yet. To check if you're already in on the fun, open one of your playlists, tap the three-dots overflow menu in the top right corner, and select Edit. You should then see the option to change the image and the subtitle. If you're limited to tweaking the title and the song order only, the server-side update hasn't rolled out to you yet.
Left: Old editing options for playlists. Right: New editing options.
For a long time, Spotify users were limited to the desktop app when they wanted to properly edit their playlists. While basic options have existed on Android for a while, this is the first step towards feature parity across the web and Android apps. On iOS, these advanced playlist editing options seem to be available more widely already.
You can download the latest version of Spotify from the Play Store. Just keep in mind that advanced playlist editing is rolling out as a server-side update, so even if you're on the latest release, you might be left out.
