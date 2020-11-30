When Android 11 was officially released back in August, it brought a lot of neat new features to phones. But as usual, the update hasn't rolled out to many existing handsets yet due to how different OEMs handle the upgrade process. Now Sony fans have something to look forward to, as the company has announced when a few Xperia devices will begin to see Android 11's goodies headed their way.
The rollout of the newest Android OS upgrade will begin with Sony's Xperia 1 II phone that we reviewed back in August. The Android 11 OTA update will begin appearing on that device in December with the brand-new Xperia 5 II and 10 II following in late January. Finally, the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 will receive their new software starting in February.
Along with the usual assortment of Android 11 features, Sony has confirmed that the Android 11 update will bring slow motion video recordings in 4K HDR at 120 FPS to the Xperia 1 II. There aren't any additional models named by Sony, so it looks like these are all the Xperia phones that will be receiving the bumped up Android version — at least for now.
