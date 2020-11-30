Sony may not be among the most popular Android OEMs, but that doesn't mean its phones are subpar. We called the Xperia 1 Sony's best phone yet in our review last year, and now you can pick it up from Amazon for just $550 — and that's not all. This bundle also includes the top-tier XM3 wireless headphones with noise cancellation

The Xperia 1 may be last year's flagship, but that doesn't mean its specs are out of place in 2020. With a 6.5" 4K OLED screen in a 21:9 Cinema Wide display, even checking social media will look brilliant on this phone. A Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage lets this phone compete with the big boys.

Sony usually packs pretty solid cameras into its phones, and the Xperia 1 is no different. Its triple lens camera system is great for photography enthusiasts with up to 10 fps burst shooting and AF/AE tracking for precision focus and exposure. It's also an Amazon exclusive model, which means you can summon Alexa hands-free if you're into that.

The XM3 headphones combine stellar sound quality with industry leading active noise cancellation for an audio experience that is one of the best around. We reviewed them last year and found that they definitely live up to the hype.

If you're in need of a new phone and some new headphones to boot, head over to Amazon now and snag some major Sony savings before this bundle sells out.