The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is a powerhouse device — unfortunately, it also comes with a hefty price tag. If you've been eyeing these tablets for a while but couldn't commit to dropping so much cash, you're in luck: Several models of the Tab S7 are on sale for $150-$200 off at Amazon right now.

The Galaxy Tab S7 has a Snapdragon 865+ processor and 6GB of RAM, for a nice, snappy user experience. The tablet features an 11-inch LCD screen, as well as an 8MP front-facing camera. You'll also get a 13MP rear-facing camera, along with a 5MP ultra wide lens. The device runs on an 8,000 mAh battery, so you'll get several hours of screen time before needing a charge. On top of all that, you'll get the S Pen, a super handy and addicting little device to help navigate your new tablet.

Overall it's a solid deal, especially at prices like these:

128GB $499.99 ($150 off) (on-page coupon required) Black Bronze Silver

256GB $529.99 ($200 off) (on-page coupon required) Silver

512GB $629.99 ($200 off) (on-page coupon required) Black Bronze



Make sure you hit those on-page coupons to get the best deal. If you're interested in more Cyber Monday deals, check out our deals hub here.