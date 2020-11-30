Many phone manufacturers come out with special color variants of their phones in the months following their initial releases, as an easy way to boost sales. OnePlus has done this several times now, Google released a special blue Pixel 4a earlier this month, and now Samsung has new designs available for two of its flagship phones.

Samsung is now selling a special 'Mystic Red' color for the Galaxy Note20, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G is gaining a new 'Mystic White' design. Both options are only available on Samsung's online store in "limited quantities." Annoyingly, the red color is only offered for the regular Galaxy Note20 (arguably one of the most disappointing flagship phones Samsung has released), not the Note20 Ultra.

The red Galaxy Note20 will cost you $849.99 ($150 off), the same as the other colors during Samsung's extended Black Friday/Cyber Monday sale. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G isn't discounted at all, so if you want the new Mystic White variant, you'll have to cough up $1,449.99. Both phones have various trade-in and educational/military discounts, but that's still a lot of money.