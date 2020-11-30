Square Enix recently revealed that the classic PS1-era RPG SaGa Frontier is coming to a plethora of platforms as a remaster in the summer of 2021. The game is slated for a release on Android, as well as the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and iOS, and that's about all of the information Square currently has to offer. Luckily the developer has released an announcement trailer, and so far, things are looking pretty good.

Above you can view the recently released announcement trailer for SaGa Frontier Remastered, and as you can see, the game's PS1 graphics have been cleaned up for play on HD devices. While SaGa Frontier wasn't that popular at the time of its original releases, many RPG fans consider it a hidden gem from the PS1-era, and so it's a welcome surprise to see that Square is remastering the title for modern-day devices. So far, Square hasn't mentioned anything about how the game will be monetized, but seeing that it's coming to consoles as well as mobile, I'm hopeful it will launch on the Play Store as a premium release.

All in all, it's nice to see that Square is still willing to bring more of its classic RPGs to mobile, so maybe there's hope the studio will eventually remaster Xenogears, though for now, I'm happy to see that SaGa Frontier will get the attention it originally deserved. Here's hoping Square has more to share about the game in the lead up to its release this summer.