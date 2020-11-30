Google Docs might be the collaboration tool of choice these days, but PDF is still a wildly popular format for sharing documents. Now Google is making the conversion process between PDF and DOC better than ever thanks to a slew of new improvements, including better formatting and image importing.

This seems like a pretty large overhaul of Google's PDF conversion process. The company says that a number of updates have been implemented, and lists a few noticeable improvements: Images and text that wraps around them should be more likely to wind up properly positioned in Docs now thanks to better layout conversions. Multi-columns, custom page sizes, tables with borders, and content ordering have also been tweaked. Finally, more text styles and formatting are supported like underlined text and text with strikethroughs.

While I can't remember the last time I tried to import a PDF file into Docs, this should come in handy for folks who do it more often than I. The rollout begins today and Google says it should only take a few days to complete. It's listed as being available to Workspace/G Suite and Education customers, but there's really no reason why the improvements shouldn't make it to everyday consumers as well in the future.