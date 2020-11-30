OnePlus may have started out with a single flagship killer back in 2014, but the company has changed a lot since those days of simplicity. Now it has the more affordable Nord series, as well as standard and pro versions of its flagship line. And soon, it looks like yet another device is going to be joining the lineup: the OnePlus 9E.

Leaker Max Jambor has revealed that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro won't be the only phones the company unveils in March; a device dubbed the OnePlus 9E will reportedly be shown off alongside them. While specific details are sparse at this point, it seems likely that the 9E will sit in-between the standard OnePlus 9 and the Nord line, offering flagship essentials for an upper-mid-range price tag.

OnePlus may also be planning to launch a Nord SE phone next year. This wouldn't be the first time an OEM has gone this route: Samsung sells the Galaxy S10E. And Google's Pixel 5 feels like an 'E' series device in some ways, offering a lower price for an experience that delivers on the basics while cutting out extras like Soli and face unlock.

If OnePlus is expanding to become more like every other manufacturer trying to produce devices to capture customers at every price bracket, does it risk perhaps losing the laser focus that made it so unique in the first place?