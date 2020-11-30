Most of us will be having a pretty quiet holiday this year, but if you want it to be even quieter, you might be looking for some noise-canceling headphones. If you want a pair, but don't want to shell out the big bucks, you're in luck: Sony's WH-XB900N noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones are on sale for just $118 ($60 off) at multiple retailers.

Sony promises up to 30 hours of listening time on a charge, and says a quick ten-minute charge will net you an additional 60 minutes of playtime. The headphones feature a touch sensor to control your music, answer phone calls, or call up your voice assistant. They also come with a "quick attention mode," allowing you to turn down your music at a touch for quick conversations.

The WH-XB900Ns are available for $118 ($60 off) from several sellers on Amazon, from B&H, or in gray at Best Buy. They're also available at Target for $120, if you'd prefer to shop there. Wherever you choose to buy them, it's a pretty solid deal for a decent pair of ANC headphones. If you're looking for more deals for the holiday season, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday hub.