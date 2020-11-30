The Pixel 4a is Google's newest budget hotness, but the year-old 3a is still a great little phone. It's been officially discontinued, but it's still getting software support — and will until at least fall of 2022. And right now, you can get it for an exceedingly fair price: just $239 for the standard model or $299 for the 3a XL.

The 3a and 3a XL have great cameras, good battery life, and a hint of the more-playful two-tone Pixel design of yesteryear. They're also rocking Google's take on Android 11, and they'll get Android 12 next year and Android 13 the year after. That's more than can be said of any other phone for under 300 bucks.

Of course, the Pixel 3a doesn't have 5G or a high-refresh rate screen or other buzzy 2020 smartphone features, but it's still very capable. I used one as my primary phone for a good chunk of the past year, and I didn't mind it one bit. And at $140 under its original MSRP ($180 for the XL!), it's hard to complain.

B&H is only offering this deal on the Purple-ish colorway, but that's the best one anyway. Hit either of the links below to pick one up. And don't dally: this offer expires tonight at midnight, Eastern time