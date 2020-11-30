Home security isn't normally something you want to cheap out on, but right now, Amazon is offering some major savings on Eufy smart security cameras in its Deal of the Day. Prices start at just $27.99 with discounts up to 38% off on doorbell cameras, outdoor cameras, and more.

There are Eufy cameras for everyone in Amazon's Cyber Mondal DOTD. The most affordable products on sale are indoor cameras: one offers 2K resolution while the other offers pan and tilt abilities. There's also an outdoor eufyCam 2 which requires a eufy HomeBase 2 in order to function. There are two video doorbells as well, one that needs an existing wired system to work and another that doesn't.

Head over to Amazon's DOTD hub to check out these savings for yourself. And if you thought you missed out on all the great Black Friday deals, don't worry — we're collecting all the deepest discounts still remaining over at our Cyber Monday savings page.