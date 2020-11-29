12:25 p.m. ET Monday update:

Plenty of fresh deals this afternoon (or morning, depending on where you are). Among the best: you can pick up a Sony Xperia 1 with a pair of WH-1000XM3 headphones for just $550; a ludicrously large Android TV is $700 off; and the Galaxy Note10+ is down to $800.

Check out more great new deals:

Sony Xperia 1 with WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones – $550 ($749.98 off) Amazon



Pixel 3a XL – $299 ($180 off) Amazon



Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – $799.99 ($150 off recent prices) Amazon



Hisense 85" Android TV – $999.99 ($700 off) Best Buy



Wyze Cam Pan – $29.99 ($7.99 off) Amazon



Wyze Cam Indoor – $19.99 ($5.99 off) Amazon



Wyze Cam Indoor 2-pack – $39.99 ($10.72 off) Amazon



Hue white 3-bulb starter kit $59.99 ($50 off) Woot

