- 1 Unlocked phones
- 2 Chromebooks
- 3 Smart speakers and displays
- 4 Smart home
- 5 Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts
- 6 Streaming
- 7 Headphones
- 8 Bluetooth speakers
- 9 Security
- 10 Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app
- 11 Tablets and e-readers
- 12 Networking
- 13 TVs
- 14 Wearables
- 15 Accessories
- 16 Featured deal: NordPass Password Manager
After weeks of sales, Cyber Monday is finally here, and there are deals aplenty: phones, tablets, smart speakers, and more are up to hundreds of dollars off. In the interest of saving you some time, we've compiled all the best bargains you can get right here in this handy list. We'll keep this post updated throughout the day, so check back often for the freshest savings.
Plenty of fresh deals this afternoon (or morning, depending on where you are). Among the best: you can pick up a Sony Xperia 1 with a pair of WH-1000XM3 headphones for just $550; a ludicrously large Android TV is $700 off; and the Galaxy Note10+ is down to $800.
Check out more great new deals:
- Sony Xperia 1 with WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones – $550 ($749.98 off)
- Pixel 3a XL – $299 ($180 off)
- Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB – $799.99 ($150 off recent prices)
- Hisense 85" Android TV – $999.99 ($700 off)
- Wyze Cam Pan – $29.99 ($7.99 off)
- Wyze Cam Indoor – $19.99 ($5.99 off)
- Wyze Cam Indoor 2-pack – $39.99 ($10.72 off)
- Hue white 3-bulb starter kit $59.99 ($50 off)
(Remember, anything
struck through below is no longer available.)
Unlocked phones
- Pixel 5 – $649 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Pixel 3a XL – $299 ($180 off)
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 FE – $549.99 ($150 off)
- Galaxy S20
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy S20+
- 128GB – $899.99 ($100 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $899.99 ($100 off recent prices)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- 128GB – $1,149.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $1,149.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note20
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- 128GB – $1,049.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 128GB – $1,049.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note 10+
- 256GB – $799.99 ($150 off recent prices)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 8
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $499 ($200 off)
- OnePlus
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- B&H – $569 ($230 off)
- OnePlus – $599 ($200 off)
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $499 ($200 off)
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- B&H – $749 ($250 off)
- Amazon – $749.99 ($249.01 off)
- OnePlus – $799 ($200 off)
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- OnePlus 7T
- B&H – $399.99 ($200 off)
OnePlus – $1 with purchase of OnePlus 8 Pro Just add both to your cart
-
TCL
- TCL 10 Pro – $314.99 ($135 off)
- Amazon (clip the on-page coupon)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- B&H
- TCL 10L – $174.99 ($75 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- B&H
Miscellaneous/budget
- Sony Xperia 1 with WH-1000XM3 ANC headphones – $550 ($749.98 off)
- Moto G7 Play – $99.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon
Chromebooks
HP Chromebook x360 (Core i3) – $379 ($250 off)
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 – $179 ($100 off)
Acer Chromebook 514 – $299.99 ($50 off) Ends 11/26 Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $239.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26 Samsung Chromebook 4 – $209.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Nest Mini – $18.99 ($30 off)
- Nest Hub – $49.99 ($40 off)
- JBL Link View – $89.95 ($180 off)
Alexa
- Echo Dot 4th Gen with Sengled bulb – $28.99 ($30.99 off)
- Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini – $69.99 ($94.99 off)
- Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini – $49.99 ($74.99 off)
- Echo Show 5 with stand – $62.98 ($47 off)
- Echo Show 8 with stand – $86.98 ($68 off)
Marshall Stanmore II – $199.99 ($200 off)
- Marshall Uxbridge – $149.99 ($50 off)
Sonos
- Multiroom Entertainment Set – $1,098 ($100 off)
- 5.1.2 Entertainment Set – $1,398 ($200 off)
- 5.1.2 Surround Set – $1,756 ($200 off)
Smart home
Thermostats
- Nest Learning Thermostat – $199 ($50 off)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- Target
- Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control and SmartSensor – $199 ($50 off)
- Honeywell 9585 – $99 ($50 off) Starts 11/27
Smart lighting
- Hue white 3-bulb starter kit $59.99 ($50 off)
- Hue multicolor light 3-pack – $99.99 ($35 off)
- Hue Hub + 2 white bulbs – $59.99 ($30 off)
C by GE 4-wire smart light switch – $21.70 ($8.29 off) Ends 11/27
Robot vacuums
Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts
If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.
- Roborock S5 Max — $439 ($110 off)
- Prime deal: Nov. 23-30
- Roborock S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 23-29
- Coupon deal: Nov. 30 - Dec. 06
- Roborock S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock S6 — $419.99 ($230 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock S4 Max — $319.99 ($110 off)
- Prime deal: Nov. 26-30
- Roborock E4 — $188.99 ($81 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock H6
- Direct discount: Dec. 1-20 — $349.99 ($100 off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 27-30 — $299.99 ($150 off)
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
- iRobot Roomba i7+ – $599 ($200 off)
Shark IQ RV1001AE self-emptying robot vacuum – $319.99 ($180 off)
- Shark IQ RV1000S self-emptying robot vacuum – $329 ($70 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 – $399.99 ($200 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 – $449.99 ($200 off)
- Amazon (on-page coupon required)
- Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI – $659.99 ($140 off)
- Ecovacs Deebot 661 – $179 ($62.67 off)
Et cetera
- Echo Wall Clock – $23.99 ($6 off)
Streaming
- Hulu (ad-supported) – $1.99/month ($4/month off) for one year
- Hulu ("New and eligible returning subscribers only")
- Stadia Premiere Edition
- $69.99 ($30 off)
- $74.99 ($25 off)
- Free with Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order ($99.99 off)
- Chromeast (1080p) – $18.98 ($11 off)
- Walmart (includes $5 Vudu credit)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot – $56.98 ($33 off)
Roku
Headphones
- Master & Dynamic (masterdynamic.com) Ends 12/1
- 20% off orders of $300 or more with code GIVEBF20
- 25% off orders of $500 or more with code GIVEBF25
Over-ear
- Bose 700 – $299 ($80 off)
- Amazon
- Jabra Elite 85h – $149.99 ($100 off)
- Best Buy
- Target
- Jabra
- Beats Solo3 – $119 ($60 off)
Amazon
- Walmart
-
True wireless earbuds
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live – $129.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ – $99.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon
- Jabra Elite 75t – $139.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Jabra Elite Active 75t – $149.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Jabra
- Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 – $74.99 ($25 off)
- Amazon (on-page coupon required)
Mpow X3 – $39.99 ($20 off) Ends 11/29 Mpow Flame Lite – $25.82 ($12.16 off) Ends 11/29 Mpow M12 – $18.35 ($8.64 off) Ends 11/29 Mpow M30 – $22.99 ($11.99 off) Ends 11/29
- Mobvoi TicPods ANC – $55.99 ($34 off) Ends 11/27
- Mobvoi Ticpods 2 – $74.99 ($25 off)
- Mobvoi Ticpods 2 Pro – $97.99 ($42 off)
- Mobvoi Ticpods 2 Pro+ – $100.79 ($39.20 off)
- JBL Tune 120TWS – $39.95 ($60 off)
Razer Hammerhead – $67.99 ($32 off) Ends 11/27 Amazon
-
Wireless earbuds
- Jaybird Tarah – $29.99 ($20 off)
- Amazon
- Back Bay American EQ 40 Wireless+Wired – $31.99 ($8 off) Starts 11/27
Bluetooth speakers
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 – $49.99 ($50 off)
Amazon
- Best Buy
- Target
-
- Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2 – $70.88 ($19 off)
- Urbanears Ralis – $140.99 ($59 off)
- Best Buy
- JBL Xtreme 2 – $149.95 ($200 off)
- JBL Charge 4 – $119.95 ($20 off)
- JBL Flip 5 – $69.99 ($50 off)
- Best Buy
- Target
- JBL
- JBL Link Portable – $89.95 ($90 off)
- Harman Kardon Go + Play – $179.99 ($169.01 off)
- Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 4 – $99.95 ($50 off recent prices)
Security
Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app
FamiSafe is an all-encompassing parental control application that offers a suite of robust features to help parents like you track and control your child's smart device usage. It includes location tracking, screen time scheduler, built-in app blocker, website filter, and software that can detect potentially harmful text messages and photos. You can pick up an annual subscription to FamiSafe for $39 ($21 off) from now through December 2, 2020, or if you'd rather not commit to a full year, you can save 20% on a monthly or quarterly subscription with the offer code SENADP01.
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Doorbells
Cameras
- Nest Cam Indoor – $99.98 ($30.01 off)
- Arlo Pro 3
- 3-camera kit – $399.99 ($130 off)
- Wyze Cam Pan – $29.99 ($7.99 off)
- Wyze Cam Indoor – $19.99 ($5.99 off)
- Wyze Cam Indoor 2-pack – $39.99 ($10.72 off)
- Ring Peephole Camera ($69.99, $60 off)
Security kits
- Ecobee Home Security Bundle – $199.99 ($80 off)
- Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle – $49.99 ($30 off)
Tablets and e-readers
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Fire HD 10
- With ads
- 32GB – $79.99 ($70 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 64GB – $119.99 ($70 off)
- Amazon
Best Buy
- 32GB – $79.99 ($70 off)
- Without ads
- With ads
- Fire HD 8
- With ads
- 32GB – $54.99 ($35 off)
- 64GB – $84.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Without ads
- With ads
- Fire HD 8 Plus
- Kindle
Networking
- Nest Wifi
- Router – $139 ($30 off)
- Router and point – $189 ($80 off)
- Best Buy
Walmart
TVs
- TCL 32" 1080p Roku TV – $129.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung 32" The Frame 4K smart TV – $477.99 ($167.99 off)
- TCL 40" 1080p Roku TV – $179.99 ($20 off)
- TCL 43" 1080p Roku TV – $199.99 ($20 off)
- Hisesnse 43" Roku TV – $199.99 ($30 off)
Samsung 43" The Frame smart TV – $797.99 ($247.99 off) Vizio 55" OLED smart TV – $899.99 ($400 off)
- Samsung 55" Q70T smart TV – $797.99 ($100 off)
- Sony 55" A8H Android TV – $1,498 ($200 off)
- Sony 65" X950H Android TV – $1,398 ($100 off)
- Vizio 65" OLED smart TV – $1,499.99 ($500 off)
- Hisense 85" Android TV – $999.99 ($700 off)
Wearables
WearOS
- Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 – $179.99 ($70 off)
Fitbit
- Sense – $279.95 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Walmart
- Fitbit
- Versa 3 – $199.95 ($30 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Fitbit
Garmin
- Forerunner 935 – $269 ($230.99 off)
Fenix 5S – $249.99 (about $100 off)
- Fenix 5S Plus – $399 ($350 off)
- Approach S60 – $259.99 ($70 off)
- Vivomove HR – $149 ($90.99 off)
- Vivofit Jr. – $39.99 ($10 off)
- Amazon
Accessories
Featured deal: NordPass Password Manager
In a world where you have countless accounts sprawled across the web, each with their own unique username and password, it's vital that you have a safe and reliable way to store all of your personal information from prying eyes. Luckily, picking up a trusted password manager is easier than ever! From now through December 1st, our friends at NordPass are offering a two-year subscription to NordPass Premium for just $35.93 ($83.83 off). Click here for complete details.
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Cases
- Moment Photo Cases – half off
Storage
- SanDisk Ultra microSD
- SanDisk Extreme microSD
- Samsung Evo Select microSD
Charging
- Belkin 68W dual USB-C charger – $36.99 ($18 off)
- iOttie wireless charging car mount – $29.95 ($20 off)
- Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh power bank – $29.49 ($13.48 off)
- Amazon (requires on-page coupon)
Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh power bank – $22.39 ($13.60 off) Ends 11/27 Anker PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh power bank – $27.99 ($12 off) Ends 11/27 Anker Powerline III 10-foot USB-C-to-C cable – $12.99 ($7 off) Ends 11/27 Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W slim USB-C charger – $23.99 ($14 off) Ends 11/27 Pixel Stand – $39.50 ($39.50 off) Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 – $299.99 ($50 off)
- Jackery Explorer Portable Power Station 500 – $449.99 ($50 off)
Action cameras
- Insta360 One R
Smartphone gimbals
- Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 – $50.15 ($39 off)
- Amazon — $42.62 with 15% off code: C11BKQMO
Et cetera
- Tile Mate (2020) – $17.99 ($7 off)
iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount Holder – $16.95 ($13 off)
We'll keep this list updated with all the best deals we spot throughout the day, so come back often to check out the latest bargains.
