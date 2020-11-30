FCC chairman Ajit Pai has announced his intention to step down from his post when President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20. Pai's commissionership will be remembered for its intensive deregulation agenda and its somewhat adversarial relationship with the Trump administration.

One of what he would call his "greatest hits" include the reclassification of the internet as an "information service" which lets service providers prioritize traffic and charge exuberant fees. Pai also shepherded the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile for the sake of the United States's 5G leadership and has auctioned off hundreds of megahertz of spectrum to the wireless industry with hopes of improving rural internet connections.

Pai has also had to fend off Donald Trump's and conservative lawmakers' urgings as well such as the potential nationalization of the U.S. 5G network as a shore against Chinese telecoms like Huawei and ZTE that pose national security threats as well as reforms as to how site publishers moderate user content in response to claims that social media companies are biased against conservative.

It's also important to acknowledge that Pai did encourage telcos to make accommodations for customers during the early part of the COVID-19 pandemic though not much direct consumer aid has been provided since then from the industry or the federal government.

Politico reports that Senate Republicans are looking to rush the nomination of a conservative commissioner to set up a four-member panel of two liberals and two conservatives ahead of the presidential transition.