Welcome to the roundup of the new Android games that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous week or so. Today's list is broken up into several segments, ranging from best, average, to mediocre game releases from the last week. So whether you're looking for the best games of quality or are simply looking for the latest free-to-play gacha titles, you're covered. This week I have the arrival of Football Manager 2021 Mobile, a delightful board game from Plug in Digital, and a unique and simplified brick break where you're only tasked with breaking walls. So without further ado, here are the new and notable Android games released during the week of November 23rd, 2020.

Best Games

Titles that offer fair pricing, enjoyable gameplay, polished interfaces, or are intriguing

Football Manager 2021 Mobile is the latest simulation game in the series, and while this recent release didn't come as a surprise (seeing that this is an annual game), I'm sure Football Manager fans will be more than enthused to start building their new teams with the updated roster. Fans should expect an overhauled tactical system, revamped dynamics where you choose your club captain, social components that can influence the dressing room, and a new youth development aspect. Plus, Sega has added pre-season prep in the mobile version, a much-requested feature that's finally arrived in the mobile edition.

Monetization: $8.99 / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $14.99

The Tree

The Tree comes from Plug in Digital, a distributor that already offers a solid collection of mobile games. Specifically, this is a title that plays like a board game, and it will be each player's job to grow the tree by placing a branch, leaf, bud, fruit, and golden flower, all while the competition is doing the same. The first to get all five sections placed on the tree wins. Of course, like most board games, a proper strategy is rewarded, so sometimes it may be a smarter move to slow the growth of your competition instead of rushing to place each of your sections. This is what makes the game so much fun, so if you enjoy board games, don't miss out on The Tree.

Monetization: $3.99 / no ads / no IAPs

Walls Breaker

Walls Breaker is a pleasant looking minimal game, and it offers simple gameplay where you're tasked with removing each level's four surrounding walls. You'll launch a ball from the center of the screen, and you can choose your direction to shoot, though as you advance, obstacles will impede your path, bringing a bit of challenge to the title. So if you're looking for a simple game that won't break the bank but is fun and different from the majority of brick breakers on the Play Store, I recommend checking out Walls Breaker.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $3.99

Average Games

Titles that may not be the best-of-the-best, but still offer fun and interesting mechanics

Garbage Pail Kids : The Game

Garbage Pail Kids : The Game is clearly looking to capitalize on nostalgia for the gross-out cards originally produced in the '80s. As you would expect, this is a card-collecting game, and so it's free-to-play, though the in-app purchases aren't that bad. So even though the game looks like a cash-grab, there's some fun to be had, and you won't be nickel and dimed. Best of all, the animations are enjoyable, so if you were a fan of the cards, you might get a kick out of Garbage Pail Kids : The Game.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs $7.99 apiece

Don't Crash : Casual / Minimalistic Android game!

Don't Crash is a minimal casual game all about avoiding car crashes. As you would expect, this is easier said than done, and so you'll spend your time tapping on the screen to ensure your cars don't crash. So if you're looking for a simple timewaster that offers enjoyable gameplay in short bursts, Don't Crash is a solid choice that doesn't contain any in-app purchases. Though there are advertisements, and you can't remove them, so you will have to put up with a few interruptions as you play.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Flight Simulator 2d - realistic sandbox simulation

Flight Simulator 2d isn't a looker, but it offers a competent flight simulation experience even though it's presented in 2D. You can expect a real weather system, true aerodynamics, a wind and gust system, plus a day and night cycle. There's a free-flight mode for those that simply wish to screw around, but there's also a transport mode as well as landing challenges, which should allow you to spread your wings and really dive in. Sure, Flight Simulator 2d doesn't compare well to Microsoft's Flight Sim, but if you're looking for something that your phone can easily run that still offers similar depth, Flight Simulator 2d isn't a bad choice. Just make sure to watch out for the title's in-app purchases. They can add up.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $59.99

Flip Sausage

Flip Sausage is an early-access release, and what's already on offer makes for a fun little title where you'll flip a sausage repeatedly from end to end in order to reach each stage's goal. As you can imagine, keeping control of the sausage is challenging, and as you play, you'll collect in-game currency, which can then be used to purchase new skins for your sausage. It's a simple setup, but it can be fun in short bursts.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Plune

Plune: The Slime Princess is a casual brick-breaker that also offers a few RPG mechanics. Basically, you'll spend your time breaking bricks to clear stages, and as you earn rewards for your efforts, you be able to upgrade your skills, allowing for even more brick-breaking. It's a standard gameplay loop, and it's fun enough when you have nothing else to do, making for a game best played in your downtime.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $1.99 - $6.99

Сops Chase

Сops Chase is just that, a simple arcade game where you'll run from the cops. This is a swipe-based game, and the controls work well enough, even if you choose to play one-handed. More or less, it will be your job to collect each level's cash without getting caught, which is easier said than done. So if you enjoy simple games to keep yourself busy during your downtime, Сops Chase may be what you're looking for.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

The Numzle - a Number Puzzle

The Numzle is a puzzle game all about numbers. Each row will contain the numbers one through ten, but since they aren't in order, it will be your job to guess where they go. While the presentation is a little lackluster, the gameplay can be fun, especially if you love puzzlers, though it sure would be nice to have the option to remove the game's advertisements. All in all, this is a simple game that can be challenging, and since it offers 360 levels, it should keep players busy for a while.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Mediocre Games

Titles that are buggy, unpolished, or offer aggressive monetization

Om Nom Idle Candy Factory

Om Nom Idle Candy Factory is the latest release from Zeptolab, the studio behind such hits as Cut the Rope and CATS: Crash Arena. Despite the fact this game stars the familiar Om Nom character, the gameplay is pretty lackluster. Basically, this is an idle game, and it's a boring one at that. At the very least, the title isn't monetized yet, so now is the best time to check it out before it is.

Monetization: free / contains ads / no IAPs

Craft Legend: Epic Adventure

Craft Legend: Epic Adventure is the latest release in a line of generic gacha RPGs. Just like the rest, you'll tap the moves displayed as cards at the bottom of the screen to attack your opponents, which is about as boring as it gets. Why small-time developers continually copy each other, I have no idea, but it must make someone a lot of money since so many are doing it. As expected, this title is filled with egregious monetization because it's a lazy cash-grab.

Monetization: free / no ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

Kumu's Adventure

Kumu's Adventure is an early access release, and it's billed as a strategic rogue-lite RPG that offers quick turn-based action. In actuality, this is an idle tapping game that's fairly simplistic in nature, and if you'd like to take a look without installing the game on your mobile device, you can play the web-based version right here. Sadly the title is also monetized aggressively, so not only is the gameplay dull, it was built to suck up your cash.

Monetization: free / contains ads / IAPs from $0.99 - $99.99

