It looks like Spotify didn't want to be left out in the cold when Twitter introduced its Snapchat stories clone Fleets. The music streaming service has started publicly testing its own version of stories, an exclusive way for artists and companies to connect with their audience.

YouTube gamer TmarTn discovered stories when he looked for Christmas music. When he opened the yearly Christmas Hits playlist curated by the streaming service, he noticed a new hint on the Spotify profile picture, informing him that he could "tap to see the story," consisting of celebrities sharing their favorite Christmas songs. The interface looks pretty much like any other stories UI. A bar at the top of the screen is separated into multiple sections to show you how many segments there are, and you can presumably tap on the left or right side of your screen to go back or forward.

Spotify has stories now.... S P O T I F Y This has got to stop pic.twitter.com/xsurbrJblx — TmarTn (@TmarTn) November 27, 2020

Spotify has been working on stories for a while. We got a first glimpse at the feature thanks to app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong back in August 2019 when she uncovered a Q&A session with Norwegian singer Sigrid. It seems like stories weren't publicly tested back then — Jane had to dig into the Android app's code to uncover it.

The current test appears to be a public a/b test, so it's possible that you're already in on the fun. Try searching for the Christmas Hits playlists pictured in the tweet above and see if you can tap the Spotify profile image to view the story.