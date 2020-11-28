You may not have heard of Odec just yet, but a prominent company is hiding behind the brand name: AUKEY. That means you can expect the usual quality and innovation from the Odec OD-B5 20,000mAh Portable Charger powerbank, complete with an output of 20W and three ports. If that sounds enticing, AUKEY has teamed up with us for a giveaway. You have the chance to win one of four Odec OD-B5 units, each worth $38.99.

The 20,000mAh powerbank should provide four full charges for the Samsung Galaxy S20 with its 2,000mAh battery. Thanks to 20W PD 3.0 and dual QC3.0 fast-charging support, you can get most modern phones up to 50% in less than 30 minutes. If you're okay with slower speeds, you can connect three devices at once — there's one USB-C port and two USB-A connectors. The powerbank itself can be charged at 18W, so you can fill it up within six hours. The box comes with a 4ft USB-C to C cable included. The battery measures 5.6 x 2.7 x 1.1 inches and weighs 14.5oz (410g).

If you'd rather outright purchase the OD-B5, we've got good news for you. AUKEY has an exclusive coupon for Android Police readers. Enter C3ITWUS4 during checkout to get 40% off, leaving you with a total price of only roughly $23.41. instead of $38.99. The code is valid through 11/30 at midnight.

And if you've been eyeing some other AUKEY products, we'd like to highlight two Black Friday deals. The AUKEY USB C Hub 12-in-1 Type C Adapter with Ethernet is currently 30% off on Amazon, costing only $55.99. It supports 4K resolutions and triple display setups, can deliver up to 100W of power, and gives you Gigabit Ethernet connectivity. Thanks to its stylish design, you won't need to hide it on your desk. The sale is on until 11/29.

The matte black AUKEY EP-N5 Bluetooth Waterproof Wireless In-Ear Headphones are currently 30% off thanks to an Amazon coupon, so you can get them for $41.99. They last for a total of 35 hours, offer advanced active noise cancellation, come with four built-in microphones for clearer calls, and have an IPX5 waterproofing certification. The deal is available until midnight 11/30.

The contest will run from November 28, 2020 until 11:59 PM Pacific Time on December 3, 2020. Four winners will be selected to receive a Odec OD-B5 20,000mAh Portable Charger. The contest is only open to residents of the United States (excluding territories).

Aukey Obec Giveaway (US)

