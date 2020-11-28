1:07 p.m. ET Saturday update:

Some sales from Black Friday, like the crazy $1 7T promo OnePlus was running, have expired. But the majority of the bargains we clocked this week are still going strong. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is still $650; most of Google's hardware is still discounted; and the 512GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7+ is actually even cheaper today: $200 off, an additional savings of $50. There are a few new smaller deals, too, like an extra $5 off the OnePlus Buds.

New deals are likely to be few and far between until Monday, but we'll add any new ones to this list as we spot them. Be sure to check back for fresh savings.