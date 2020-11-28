This story was originally published and last updated

It's Saturday, which means that technically, Black Friday is over. But retailers have been offering holiday deals all November this year, and most seem set on keeping them rolling straight through Cyber Monday on the 30th. As such, tons of the best deals we found are still available, from phones to tablets to smart speakers and more. Here's all the best tech bargains you can still nab, calendars be darned.

1:07 p.m. ET Saturday update:

Some sales from Black Friday, like the crazy $1 7T promo OnePlus was running, have expired. But the majority of the bargains we clocked this week are still going strong. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is still $650; most of Google's hardware is still discounted; and the 512GB version of the Galaxy Tab S7+ is actually even cheaper today: $200 off, an additional savings of $50. There are a few new smaller deals, too, like an extra $5 off the OnePlus Buds.

New deals are likely to be few and far between until Monday, but we'll add any new ones to this list as we spot them. Be sure to check back for fresh savings.

(Remember, anything struck through below is no longer available.)

Unlocked phones

Google

Samsung

  • Galaxy S20+
    • 128GB

OnePlus

TCL

Miscellaneous/budget

Chromebooks

  • HP Chromebook x360 (Core i3) – $379 ($250 off)
  • Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 – $179 ($100 off)
  • Acer Chromebook 514 – $299.99 ($50 off) Ends 11/26
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $239.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 – $209.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

  • JBL Link View – $89.95 ($180 off)

Alexa

  • Echo Dot 4th Gen with Sengled bulb – $28.99 ($30.99 off)
  • Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini – $69.99 ($94.99 off)
  • Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini – $49.99 ($74.99 off)
  • Echo Show 5 with stand – $62.98 ($47 off)
  • Echo Show 8 with stand – $86.98 ($68 off)
  • Marshall Stanmore II – $199.99 ($200 off)
  • Marshall Uxbridge – $149.99

Sonos

  • Multiroom Entertainment Set – $1,098 ($100 off)
  • 5.1.2 Entertainment Set – $1,398 ($200 off)
  • 5.1.2 Surround Set – $1,756 ($200 off)

Smart home

Thermostats

  • Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control and SmartSensor – $199 ($50 off)
  • Honeywell 9585 – $99 ($50 off) Starts 11/27

Smart lighting

  • Hue multicolor light 3-pack – $99.99 ($35 off)
  • Hue Hub + 2 white bulbs – $59.99 ($30 off)
  • Lifx 3.3-foot light strip extension – $19.99 ($10 off)
  • C by GE 4-wire smart light switch – $21.70 ($8.29 off) Ends 11/27

 

Robot vacuums

Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts

If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.

We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.

  • Eufy RoboVac 11S Max – $169.99 ($80 off)
  • Shark IQ RV1001AE self-emptying robot vacuum – $319.99 ($180 off)
  • Shark IQ RV1000S self-emptying robot vacuum – $329 ($70 off)
  • Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T5 – $399.99 ($200 off)
  • Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 – $449.99 ($200 off)
    • Amazon (on-page coupon required)
  • Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8 AIVI – $659.99 ($140 off)
  • Ecovacs Deebot 661 – $179 ($62.67 off)

Et cetera

  • Echo Wall Clock – $23.99 ($6 off)
  • Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub – $16.99 ($23 off)

Streaming

  • Hulu (ad-supported) – $1.99/month ($4/month off) for one year
    • Hulu ("New and eligible returning subscribers only")

Google

  • Stadia Premiere Edition
  • Chromeast (1080p) – $18.98 ($11 off)
    • Walmart (includes $5 Vudu credit)

Fire TV

  • Fire TV Stick with Echo Dot – $56.98 ($33 off)

Roku

Headphones

  • Master & Dynamic (masterdynamic.comEnds 12/1
    • 20% off orders of $300 or more with code GIVEBF20
    • 25% off orders of $500 or more with code GIVEBF25

Over-ear

  • Sony WH-1000XM3 – $229.99 ($118.01 off)
  • Sony WH-XB900N – $123 ($55 off)

True wireless earbuds

  • Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 – $64.99 ($35 off)
  • Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 – $74.99 ($25 off)
    • Amazon (on-page coupon required)
  • OnePlus Buds – $54.99 ($5 off recent prices)
  • Mobvoi TicPods ANC – $55.99 ($34 off) Ends 11/27
  • Mobvoi Ticpods 2 – $74.99 ($25 off)
  • Mobvoi Ticpods 2 Pro – $97.99 ($42 off)
  • Mobvoi Ticpods 2 Pro+ – $100.79 ($39.20 off)
  • Back Bay Duet 50 Pro – $43.99 ($11 off) Starts 11/27
  • Back Bay Duet 50 Slim – $42.39 ($10.60 off) Starts 11/27
  • JBL Tune 120TWS – $39.95 ($60 off)
  • Powerbeats Pro – $175.95 ($75 off)

Wireless earbuds

  • Back Bay American EQ 40 Wireless+Wired – $31.99 ($8 off) Starts 11/27

Bluetooth speakers

  • Ultimate Ears UE Boom 2 – $70.88 ($19 off)
  • JBL Xtreme 2 – $149.95 ($200 off)
  • JBL Xtreme 3 – $314.95 ($35 off)
  • JBL Link Portable – $89.95 ($90 off)
  • Harman Kardon Go + Play – $179.99 ($169.01 off)
  • Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 4 – $99.95 ($50 off recent prices)

Security

Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app

FamiSafe is an all-encompassing parental control application that offers a suite of robust features to help parents like you track and control your child's smart device usage. It includes location tracking, screen time scheduler, built-in app blocker, website filter, and software that can detect potentially harmful text messages and photos. You can pick up an annual subscription to FamiSafe for $39 ($21 off) from now through December 2, 2020, or if you'd rather not commit to a full year, you can save 20% on a monthly or quarterly subscription with the offer code SENADP01.

Doorbells

Cameras

  • Nest Cam Indoor – $99.98 ($30.01 off)
  • Arlo Pro 3
    • 3-camera kit – $399.99 ($130 off)
  • Ring Peephole Camera ($69.99, $60 off)

Security kits

  • Ecobee Home Security Bundle – $199.99 ($80 off)
  • Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle – $49.99 ($30 off)

Tablets and e-readers

  • Galaxy Tab S7+
    • 128GB – $699.99 ($150 off)
    • 256GB – $729.99 ($200 off)
      • Amazon (on-page coupon required)
    • 512GB – $829.99 ($200 off)
      • Amazon
        • Black (on-page coupon required)
        • Bronze (on-page coupon required)
  • Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
    • 32GB – $149.99 ($80 off)
    • 64GB – $199.99 ($80 off)

Networking

TVs

  • TCL 32" 1080p Roku TV – $129.99 ($20 off)
  • Samsung 32" The Frame 4K smart TV – $477.99 ($167.99 off)
  • TCL 40" 1080p Roku TV – $179.99 ($20 off)
  • TCL 43" 1080p Roku TV – $199.99 ($20 off)
  • Hisesnse 43" Roku TV – $199.99 ($30 off)
  • Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV – $199.99 ($100 off)
  • Samsung 43" The Frame smart TV – $797.99 ($247.99 off)
  • Vizio 55" OLED smart TV – $899.99 ($400 off)
  • Samsung 55" Q70T smart TV – $797.99 ($100 off)
  • Sony 55" A8H Android TV – $1,498 ($200 off)
  • Sony 65" X950H Android TV – $1,398 ($100 off)
  • Vizio 65" OLED smart TV – $1,499.99 ($500 off)

Wearables

WearOS

  • Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 – $179.99 ($70 off)

Fitbit

Garmin

  • Forerunner 935 – $269 ($230.99 off)
  • Fenix 5S – $249.99 (about $100 off)
  • Fenix 5S Plus – $399 ($350 off)
  • Approach S60 – $259.99 ($70 off)
  • Vivomove HR – $149 ($90.99 off)

Accessories

Featured deal: NordPass Password Manager

In a world where you have countless accounts sprawled across the web, each with their own unique username and password, it's vital that you have a safe and reliable way to store all of your personal information from prying eyes. Luckily, picking up a trusted password manager is easier than ever! From now through December 1st, our friends at NordPass are offering a two-year subscription to NordPass Premium for just $35.93 ($83.83 off). Click here for complete details.

Cases

  • Moment Photo Cases – half off

Storage

  • SanDisk Ultra microSD
    • 128GB – $14.99 ($5 off)
    • 200GB – $27.99 ($7 off)
    • 256GB – $29.99 ($5 off)
    • 400GB – $44.99 ($5 off)
    • 512GB – $64.99 ($25 off)
    • 1TB – $149.99 – ($50 off)
  • SanDisk Extreme microSD
    • 128GB – $19.99 ($3.96 off)
    • 400GB – $64.99 ($10 off)
    • 512GB – $79.99 ($29.01 off)
    • 1TB – $189.99 ($40 off)
  • Samsung Evo Select microSD
    • 64GB – $8.99 ($2 off)
    • 128GB – $15.99 ($4 off)
    • 256GB – $24.99 ($5 off)
    • 512GB – $64.99 ($15 off)

Charging

  • Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000mAh power bank – $29.49 ($13.48 off)
    • Amazon (requires on-page coupon)
  • Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh power bank – $22.39 ($13.60 off) Ends 11/27
  • Anker PowerCore Redux 10,000mAh power bank – $27.99 ($12 off) Ends 11/27
  • Anker Powerline III 10-foot USB-C-to-C cable – $12.99 ($7 off) Ends 11/27
  • Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W slim USB-C charger – $23.99 ($14 off) Ends 11/27
  • Pixel Stand – $39.50 ($39.50 off)
  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 – $111.99 ($28 off)
  • Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 – $299.99 ($50 off)
  • Jackery Explorer Portable Power Station 500 – $449.99 ($50 off)

Action cameras

  • Insta360 One R

Smartphone gimbals

  • Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 – $50.15 ($39 off)
    • Amazon — $42.62 with 15% off code: C11BKQMO

Et cetera

  • Insta360 Pro 2 360-degree 8K camera – $4,499 ($500 off)
  • Tile Mate (2020) – $17.99 ($7 off)
  • iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount Holder – $16.95 ($13 off)

We'll keep this list updated with all the best deals we spot through the end of the month, so come back often to check out the latest bargains.