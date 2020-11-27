We've seen plenty of good deals this Black Friday, but this might be the most eye-catching: right now, if you buy a OnePlus 8 Pro direct from OnePlus, you can cop an additional 7T for $1 — yes, one dollar. If you and someone you know are both in the market for a new phone, this is a heck of an opportunity for the two of you.

Of the two phones, the 8 Pro is more powerful (it's got a higher number and a "Pro," what did you expect?). The 7T has a Snapdragon 855+ while the 8 Pro comes with an 865; the 7T has eight gigs of RAM and the 8 Pro 12. But both are plenty capable.

The 7T included in the bundle is the T-Mobile variant, so be sure to do your due diligence when it comes to checking for wireless band compatibility.

When you add both devices to your cart, your total should be an even $800 — an exceedingly fair price for two good phones. I guess you can play rock paper scissors against whoever you're going in on the deal with to decide who gets which phone.