Black Friday is finally here, and that means tons of great deals on tech — tablets included. If you've been looking for a powerhouse tablet but don't want to pay top dollar for one, you're in luck: all models of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ are on sale for $150-$200 off at Amazon.

The Tab S7+ has a Snapdragon 865+ SoC and with 6-8GB of RAM, depending on the model. The models also range from 128-512GB of storage, with microSD support, so storage shouldn't be an issue. With a 12.2-inch AMOLED screen and a 10,090mAh battery, Samsung claims the tablet can last through up to 14 hours of video playback. You also get a 13MP camera along with a 5MP ultra-wide lens on the back, plus an 8MP front-facing camera. The handy S Pen is included, but it should be noted that the keyboard attachment is a separate purchase.

We praised the Tab S7+ in our review, but we weren't thrilled with the price. Luckily this sale makes things a little bit more palatable:

128GB – $699.99 ($150 off) (on-page coupon required) Black Silver

256GB – $729.99 ($200 off) (on-page coupon required) Silver

512GB – $879.99 ($150 off) Black Bronze



Make sure you click those on-page coupons to get the extra savings on the 128GB and 256GB models. This is definitely the time to pounce if you've been eyeing these tablets. They'll make a great gift for the holiday season — or maybe a great gift for yourself.