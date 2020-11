You and your wallet may have barely recovered from Amazon Prime Day, but what you really need is another healthy dose of consumerism. Thankfully, it's Black Friday today, which has crept up on us with all the stealthiness of an elephant in a mouse costume. Assuming you haven't already had enough, you can spend yourself silly with some of the deals below, representing the best of what we've been able to find for our UK readers.

Google

The Google Store has a bunch of deals that run until the end of December 1.

Pixel 4a — £319 (save £30)

Pixel 3a — £289 (save £40)

Nest Mini — £24 (save £25)

Nest Audio — £69.99 (save £20)

Nest Hub — £59.99 (save £20)

Nest Hub Max — £169 (save £50)

Google Home Max — £199 (save £100)

Nest Wifi router — £109 (save £40)

Nest Wifi router and point — £189 (save £50)

Nest Cam Indoor — £79.99 (save £50)

Nest Hello Video Doorbell — £149 (save £80)

Nest Protect — £89 (save £20)

Nest Cam IQ (2-pack) — £528 (save £70)

Stadia Premiere Edition — £62.99 (save £27)

Stadia Controller — £44.25 (save £15)

Amazon

Echo Flex — £13.99 (save £11)

Echo Dot (3rd gen) — £18.99 (save £31)

All-new Echo Dot (4th gen) — £28.99 (save £21)

All-new Echo Dot with clock (4th gen) — £38.99 (save £21)

Echo Auto — £29.99 (save £20)

Echo Show 5 — £39.99 (save £40)

Echo Show 8 — £59.99 (save £60)

Echo Studio — £159.99 (save £30)

Fire 7 Tablet — £34.99 (save £15)

Fire HD 8 Tablet — £54.99 (save £35)

Fire HD 10 Tablet — £89.99 (save £60)

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet — £54.99 (save £45)

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet— £84.99 (save £55)

Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet — £139.99 (save £60)

All-new Fire TV Stick— £24.99 (save £15)

Fire TV Stick Lite — £19.99 (save £10)

Fire TV Stick 4K — £29.99 (save £20)

Fire TV Cube — £69.99 (save £40)

Kindle — £49.99 (save £20)

Kindle Oasis — £169.99 (save £60)

Kindle Kids Editon — £59.99 (save £40)

Phones

The excellent Galaxy S20 FE probably represents the best phone deal this Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 — £1,529.15 (save £270) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip — £1,189 (save £210) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra — £929 (save £250) — Samsung

Samsung S20+ — £849 (save £150) — Samsung

Samsung S20 — £649 (save £250) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — £499 (save £100) — Argos, John Lewis, Currys

Samsung Galaxy A71 — £355 (save £83) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M31 (6/64GB) — £200 (save £45) — Amazon

Samsung Galaxy A51 5G (6/128GB) — £379 (save £50) — Amazon

OnePlus 8 Pro (8/128GB) — £599 (save £200) — Amazon

OnePlus 8 Pro (12/256GB) — £699 (save £200) — Amazon

OnePlus 8T

OnePlus Nord (12/256GB) — £419 (save £50) — John Lewis

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 (4/128GB) — £139 (save £60) — Amazon

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (6/64GB) — £159 (save £90) — Amazon

Moto G8 (4/64GB) — £139 (save £41) — Amazon

Moto G8 Power (4/64GB) — £175 (save £45) — Amazon

Moto G 5G Plus — £269 (save £30) — Motorola

Moto G9 Plus — £229.99 (save £30 — Motorola

Moto G8 — £139.99 (save £40) — Motorola

Motorola Edge — £499.99 (save £50) — Motorola

Nokia 5.3 (4/64GB) — £126.99 (save £23) — Amazon

Nokia 5.3 + 2 accessories — £139.99 (save £37) — Nokia

Nokia 8.3 5G + 2 accessories — £399.99 (save £130) — Nokia

Nokia 1.3 + grip stand — £69.99 (save £25) — Nokia

Oppo Reno4 Pro — £559.99 (save £140) — Oppo

Oppo Reno 4 — £349.99 (save £150) — Oppo

Oppo Find X2 Pro — £799.99 (save £200) — Oppo

Oppo Find X2 Lite 5G — £275.99 (save £95) — Oppo

Oppo Find X2 Neo 5G — £385.99 (save £165) — Oppo

Oppo Find A9 — £125.99 (save £55) — Oppo

Oppo Find A5 — £99.99 (save £50) — Oppo

Oppo Find A15 — £119.99 (save £80) — Oppo

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro (6/128GB) — £199 (save £70) — Amazon

Xiaomi Mi 10T Lite 5G — £229 (save £70) — Amazon

Poco X3 NFC (6/128GB) — £219 (save £30) — Amazon

Realme 7 5G (6/128GB) — £229 (save £50) — Amazon

Realme X50 Pro 5G (8/128GB) — £469 (save £100) — Amazon

Realme X50 Pro 5G (12/256GB) — £490 (save £209) — Amazon

Realme X3 Super Zoom (12/256GB) Blue — £349 (save £120) — Amazon

Realme 6 (4/64GB) — £164 (save £35) — Amazon

Realme 6 Pro (8/128GB) — £237 (save £42) — Amazon

Vivo X51 5G — £649 (save £100) — eBuyer

Vivo Y70 — £229 (save £50) — eBuyer

Vivo Y20s — £129 (save £20) — eBuyer

Audio

Jabra Elite 65t — £78.35 (save £71) — Amazon

Jabra Elite 75t — £129 (save £41) — Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — £159 (save £20) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ — £129 (save £30) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Buds — £89 (save £50) — Amazon

Anker Soundcore Life P2 True Wireless Earbuds — £29.99 (save £20) — Amazon

RHA TrueConnect 2 — £99.95 (save £30) — RHA

TicPods 2 Pro Plus — £83.99 (save £36) — Amazon

Belkin SoundForm True Wireless Earbuds — £24.99 (save £35) — John Lewis

Huawei FreeBuds Pro — £139.99 (save £30) — Huawei

Realme Buds Q — £19.99 (save £10) — Realme

Aukey EP-N5 — £39.35 (save £20) — Amazon

Aukey EP-T21 — £15.99 (save £24) — Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins PX7 — £219.95 (save £130) — Amazon

Beats Solo3 — £125 (save £55) — Amazon

Master & Dynamic — 20% off orders over £300, 25% off orders over £500

e.g. MW65 over-ear headphones — £359 (save £89.80)

Sonos One — £139 (save £40) — Sonos

Sonos One SL — £159 (save £40) — Sonos

Sonos Move — £299 (save £100) — Sonos

Sonos Beam — £299 (save £100) — Sonos

Bose Soundlink Revolve speaker — £149 (save £51) — Amazon

Belkin SoundForm Elite — £199 (save £80) — John Lewis

UE Wonderboom 1 — £29.99 (save £11) — Amazon

UE Wonderboom 2 — £49.95 (save £40) — Amazon

Sony Srs-XB12 waterproof speaker — £36 (save £24) — Amazon

Anker SoundCore Flare speaker — £27.99 (save £12) — Amazon

Anker SoundCore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker — £27.99 (save £13) — Amazon

Anker SoundCore Motion+ Speaker — £69.99 (save £30) — Amazon

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 (41mm) — £395 (save £43) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch3 (45mm) — £413 (save £45) — Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (44mm) — £208.99 (save £80) — Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (40mm) — £232.60 (save £36) — Amazon

Oppo Watch — 194.99 (save £35) — Oppo

Fossil Gen 5 — £189 (save £90) — Amazon

Garmin Fenix 6 — £359 (save £102) — Amazon

TicWatch Pro 2020 — £156 (save £67) — Amazon

TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE — £174.99 (save £75) — Mobvoi

TicWatch S2 — £84.66 (save £42) — Mobvoi

TicWatch C2+ — £151 (save £38.99) — Amazon

Huawei Watch GT2 — £109 (save £91) — Amazon

Huawei Watch GT 2e — £98 (save £62) — Amazon

Honor Watch GS Pro — £179.99 (save £70) — Amazon

Realme Watch — £38.50 (save £11.50) — Realme

Withings Move — £46.95 (save £13) — Amazon

Withings Move ECG — £80.95 (save £49) — Amazon

Withings Pulse HR — £67.95 (save £22) — Amazon

Withings Steel HR — £113.95 (save £56) — Amazon

Withings Steel HR Sport — £126.95 (save £63) — Amazon

TV and Media streaming

Roku Express — £17.98 (save £12) — Amazon

Roku Premiere — £27 (save £13) — Amazon

Roku Streaming Stick+ — £34.99 (save £25) — Amazon

Roku Streambar — £98.98 (save £31) — Amazon

Anker Nebula Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector — £239.95 (save £160) — Amazon

Smart home

Ring Indoor Cam — £35 (save £14) — Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam — £59 (save £30) — Amazon

Ring Door View Cam — £79 (save £40) — Amazon

All-new Ring Video Doorbell — £59 (save £30) — Amazon

Ring Stick Up Cam Elite — £119 (save £60) — Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell Pro — £149 (save £80) — Amazon

Ring Floodlight Cam — £169 (save £80) — Amazon

Ring Alarm 5-piece kit — £169 (save £129) — Amazon

Ring Alarm 7-piece kit — £209 (save £129) — Amazon

Blink Mini Security Camera — £24.99 (save £10) — Amazon

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 1-pack — £59.40 (save £40) — Amazon

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi 3-pack — £149.40 (save £100) — Amazon

Hive Active Smart Plug — £25 (save £14) — Amazon

Tado Smart Thermostat— £85.99 (save £34) — Amazon

LifX Mini (B22) — £29.99 (save £15) — Amazon

LifX Mini (E27) — £29.99 (save £15) — Amazon

LifX B22 — £39.99 (save £15) — Amazon

Eufy 2K Security Camera — £24.99 (save £13) — Amazon

Eufy 2K Pan & Tilt Security Camera — £34.99 (save £13) — Amazon

EufyCam 2C 2-Cam Pack — £149.99 (save £110) — Amazon

Eufy Video Baby Monitor — £99 (save £70) — Amazon

Eufy RoboVac 15C Max — £179.99 (save £90) — Amazon

Chromebooks & tablets

Acer Chromebook Spin 13 — £429.99 (save £50) — Amazon

Asus Chromebook Flip 14 — £399 (save £100) — John Lewis

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite — £289 (save £60) — Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 — £549 (save £70) — Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ — £719 (save £80) — Amazon

Accessories

Anker 10W Wireless Charger — £14.99 (save £4) — Amazon

Anker PowerCore Essential 20000 Power Bank — £19.99 (save £15) — Amazon

That's your lot for now. I'll be sure to update this post on Cyber Monday when we'll likely see even more great deals on crap you don't need. Spend responsibly, folks.