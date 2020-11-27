Spotify is currently down for many around the world, with lots of people unable to stream music. The company has acknowledged on Twitter that there are some problems, and a look at Downdetector confirms that a lot of subscribers have issues with music streaming right now.

Central European Time. Source: Downdetector.

On Downdetector, reports began spiking at about 1:30 am PT (10:30 am GMT). People are saying that they can't stream songs, but music they've downloaded is playing just fine. Others report that they can select titles for playback like usually, but that Spotify would skip or abort playback after a few seconds. Both the mobile app and the desktop application are affected. Currently, most complaints originate in Europe, where it's almost noon right now.

Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) November 27, 2020

This isn't the first time the company is experiencing problems like this. The Verge reports that Spotify had some downtime back in August when it forgot to renew its TLS certificate, but that doesn't seem to be the issue this time around.

We'll keep you posted if the problem is resolved.