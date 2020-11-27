You never know where the next spontaneous dance party will start, but you'll always be prepared with JBL's Xtreme 3 Bluetooth speaker. It boasts a portable, all-weather design, yet still produces powerful sound despite its relatively small size. Right now, Amazon is offering the Xtreme 3 for sale with a solid $35 discount, bringing the price down to $314.95.

While there are certainly less expensive options out there, JBL has packed some incredible specs into this unit. It has four drivers and two JBL Bass Radiators that deliver immersive audio with deep bass and plenty of clarity. The battery life is a full 15 hours — long enough to exhaust everyone listening. And since this is an Xtreme speaker, it's certified IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so a little rain won't bother it.

Two devices can be connected to the speaker at once, and JBL's PartyBoost feature lets it connect to other PartyBoost-enabled speakers to maximize the partying potential. Plus, its handy carrying strap even includes a built-in bottle opener.

If you're ready to start rocking out anywhere you go, dance on over to Amazon and pick up the JBL Xtreme 3 for $314.95 — a savings of $35. Free shipping is included, which is always appreciated.