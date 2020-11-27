If you're looking for a reliable yet simple indoor camera, the Nest Cam Indoor is a good choice. It packs all the security features you need, and is now selling for just under $100, which is about $30 less than its usual price.

The Nest Cam Indoor features a sleek design with a magnetic stand, which makes it easy to place anywhere you'd like. It offers a 1080p Full HD resolution with infrared night vision and two-way audio. Thanks to motion sensing, Nest automatically notifies you if something's up. It can even recognize the sound of a window breaking and let you know instantly. When it comes to reviewing past footage, you can see snapshots of the last three hours at no cost, which you can extend with a Nest Aware subscription, starting at $6/month.