Looking to buy a smartphone for a first-timer old or young? The Moto G7 Play is a lovely choice — easy to use, decent battery life, and cheap as it is. But since we're in Black Friday, of course, it's cheaper. Like, $30 cheaper to be exact.

The phone's pretty darn livable with seemingly average specs: a 5.7" 19:9 720p display, a Snapdragon 632 processor with 2GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (can take up to 512GB via microSD), a fingerprint sensor and single 13MP camera at back, an 8MP unit up front, and USB-C data and 10W charging input — that last bit punches above its weight at this price tier as most stick with 7.5W or even 5W. Plus, you can take it to AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon, or any of their affiliate networks.

Originally selling for $200, Motorola is selling the G7 Play direct to customers today for $130. However, we're actually talking about Amazon's special version of the G7 Play which includes a whole bunch of Amazon apps pre-loaded onto the device and a double-tap shortcut with the power button to access Alexa. If you're willing to navigate with or around those additions, you can save $30 and snag one of these for $100. We think that's a fair trade if you're buying it for the right person.

