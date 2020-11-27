Charging on the go is already a pain, but if 2020 has taught us anything, it's that we could be a little more wary of fumbling with charging locations that lots of other people have touched before us. If you're thinking about carrying some gadget juice with you in the future, Amazon and Anker are running some Black Friday deals that are definitely worth checking out. Some of these are only good for Black Friday, so don't wait around too long.

The Deal of the Day specials for Black Friday can be found here. Most of the discounts are between 30%-38% off and some of the popular products like a 10,000mAh power bank with Type-C and Type-A ports, or pick up a 10-foot type-C cable so you don't have to camp right next to an outlet while you're charging. As always, check color options and be mindful of prices since not all versions are discounted.

And if you're looking for products that aren't offered in Amazon's Deal of the Day, Anker also has a full page of products that are getting the Black Friday treatment, including even more categories like USB hubs, wireless chargers, solar chargers, and the really huge batteries with AC outlet. And these offers are running through the end of Monday.