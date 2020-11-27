We're in the season of big savings, and right now, B&H Photo is offering some major deals on two of OnePlus's latest phones. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro offer powerful performance and a superpowered spec sheet — and they're on sale starting at just $570 with discounts of up to $250.

Both of these phones come with 12GB of RAM and a full 256GB of onboard storage. They're also powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor and large batteries that should last all day. Technically, they're also 5G-enabled, although the actual coverage compatibility varies depending on the carrier. While the 8 Pro has better cameras and an upgraded 120Hz display, the baseline 8 is no slouch with a 90Hz refresh rate and a triple camera system on the back.

You can check out our full review of the OnePlus 8 here. If you want the complete rundown on the 8 Pro, we've reviewed that device, too. These may not be the newest devices from OnePlus, but the company certainly hasn't forgotten about them — they just received a substantial OTA update with November's security patches and a plethora of bug fixes and stability enhancements.

If you're ready to bring home a new daily driver, head over to B&H now to claim your savings. The OnePlus 8 is marked down to just $569.99 ($230 off) while the 8 Pro is a full $250 off at $749.99.