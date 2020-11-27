This story was originally published and last updated .
- 1 Unlocked phones
- 2 Chromebooks
- 3 Smart speakers and displays
- 4 Smart home
- 5 Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts
- 6 Streaming
- 7 Headphones
- 8 Bluetooth speakers
- 9 Security
- 10 Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app
- 11 Tablets and e-readers
- 12 Networking
- 13 TVs
- 14 Wearables
- 15 Accessories
- 16 Featured deal: NordPass Password Manager
After weeks of early deals, the genuine Black Friday is upon us. Here in this convenient list, we've set about compiling the best deals you can get on all kinds of techy stuff: phones, TVs, ANC headphones, true wireless earbuds, and more. We'll keep updating throughout the day, so if you don't see anything that strikes your fancy right now, check again later.
Good morning, deal-loving readers. Since yesterday, we've compiled plenty of great new deals: you can get up to $200 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV is down to $900, and Shark's premium RV1001AE self-emptying robot vacuum is going for $180 under its normal price. We've also picked up a couple of excellent bargains on popular ANC headphones.
Some items have started to go out of stock, too: anything on this list that's
struck through is no longer available.
Some new additions this morning:
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Bose 700 – $299 ($80 off)
- Amazon
We're still on the prowl for more deals and this list will continue to grow as the day goes on.
Unlocked phones
- Pixel 5 – $649 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 FE – $549.99 ($150 off)
- Galaxy S20+
- 128GB – $949.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $949.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- 128GB – $1,149.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $1,149.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note20
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- 128GB – $1,049.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 128GB – $1,049.99 ($50 off recent prices)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 8
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $499 ($200 off)
- OnePlus
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- B&H – $569 ($230 off)
- OnePlus – $599 ($200 off)
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $499 ($200 off)
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
- B&H – $749 ($250 off)
- Amazon – $799 ($200 off)
- OnePlus – $799 ($200 off)
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage
TCL
- TCL 10 Pro – $314.99 ($135 off)
- Amazon (clip the on-page coupon)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- B&H
- TCL 10L – $174.99 ($75 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- B&H
Miscellaneous/budget
- Moto G7 Play – $99.99 ($30 off)
- Amazon
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook x360 (Core i3) – $379 ($250 off)
Acer Chromebook 514 – $299.99 ($50 off) Ends 11/26 Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $239.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26 Samsung Chromebook 4 – $209.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Nest Mini – $18.99 ($30 off)
- JBL Link View – $89.95 ($180 off)
Alexa
- Echo Dot 4th Gen with Sengled bulb – $28.99 ($30.99 off)
- Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini – $69.99 ($94.99 off)
- Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini – $49.99 ($74.99 off)
- Echo Show 5 with stand – $59.98 ($50 off)
- Echo Show 8 with stand – $84.98 ($70 off)
- Marshall Stanmore II – $199.99 ($200 off)
- Marshall Uxbridge – $149.99
Sonos
- Multiroom Entertainment Set – $1,098 ($100 off)
- 5.1.2 Entertainment Set – $1,398 ($200 off)
- 5.1.2 Surround Set – $1,756 ($200 off)
Smart home
Thermostats
- Nest Learning Thermostat – $199 ($50 off)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- Target
- Ecobee SmartThermostat with Voice Control and SmartSensor – $199 ($50 off)
- Honeywell 9585 – $99 ($50 off) Starts 11/27
Smart lighting
- Hue multicolor light 3-pack – $99.99 ($35 off)
- Hue Hub + 2 white bulbs – $59.99 ($30 off)
Robot vacuums
Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts
If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.
- Roborock S5 Max — $439 ($110 off)
- Prime deal: Nov. 23-30
- Roborock S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 23-29
- Coupon deal: Nov. 30 - Dec. 06
- Roborock S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock S6 — $419.99 ($230 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock S4 Max — $319.99 ($110 off)
- Prime deal: Nov. 26-30
- Roborock E4 — $188.99 ($81 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock H6
- Direct discount: Dec. 1-20 — $349.99 ($100 off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 27-30 — $299.99 ($150 off)
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
- Shark IQ RV1001AE self-emptying robot vacuum – $319.99 ($180 off)
- Shark IQ RV1000S self-emptying robot vacuum – $329 ($70 off)
Et cetera
- Echo Wall Clock – $23.99 ($6 off)
Streaming
- Stadia Premiere Edition
- $69.99 ($30 off)
- Free with Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order ($99.99 off)
- Chromeast (1080p) – $18.98 ($11 off)
- Walmart (includes $5 Vudu credit)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Echo Dot – $77.98 ($12 off)
Roku
Headphones
- Master & Dynamic (masterdynamic.com)
- 20% off orders of $300 or more with code GIVEBF20
- 25% off orders of $500 or more with code GIVEBF25
Over-ear
- Bose 700 – $299 ($80 off)
- Amazon
- Jabra Elite 85h – $149.99 ($100 off)
- Best Buy
- Target
- Jabra
- Beats Solo3 – $119 ($60 off)
- Walmart
True wireless earbuds
- Jabra Elite 75t – $139.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Jabra Elite Active 65t – $149.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Jabra
- Mobvoi TicPods ANC – $55.99 ($34 off) Ends 11/27
- Mobvoi Ticpods 2 – $74.99 ($25 off)
- Mobvoi Ticpods 2 Pro – $97.99 ($42 off)
- Mobvoi Ticpods 2 Pro+ – $100.79 ($39.20 off)
- JBL Tune 120TWS – $39.95 ($60 off)
- Razer Hammerhead – $67.99 ($32 off) Ends 11/27
- Amazon
Wireless earbuds
Bluetooth speakers
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 – $49.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Target
- Urbanears Ralis – $140.99 ($59 off)
- Best Buy
- JBL Xtreme 2 – $149.95 ($200 off)
- JBL Charge 4 – $119.95 ($20 off)
- JBL Flip 5 – $69.99 ($50 off)
- Best Buy
- Target
- JBL
- JBL Link Portable – $89.95 ($90 off)
- Harman Kardon Go + Play – $179.99 ($169.01 off)
- Harman/Kardon Onyx Studio 4 – $99.95 ($50 off recent prices)
Security
Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app
FamiSafe is an all-encompassing parental control application that offers a suite of robust features to help parents like you track and control your child's smart device usage. It includes location tracking, screen time scheduler, built-in app blocker, website filter, and software that can detect potentially harmful text messages and photos. You can pick up an annual subscription to FamiSafe for $39 ($21 off) from now through December 2, 2020, or if you'd rather not commit to a full year, you can save 20% on a monthly or quarterly subscription with the offer code SENADP01.
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Doorbells
Cameras
- Nest Cam Indoor – $99.98 ($30.01 off)
- Arlo Pro 3
- 3-camera kit – $399.99 ($130 off)
- Ring Peephole Camera ($69.99, $60 off)
Security kits
- Ecobee Home Security Bundle – $199.99 ($80 off)
- Wyze Smart Home Starter Bundle – $49.99 ($30 off)
Tablets and e-readers
- Galaxy Tab S7+
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
- Fire HD 10
- With ads
- 32GB – $79.99 ($70 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 64GB – $119.99 ($70 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 32GB – $79.99 ($70 off)
- Without ads
- With ads
- Fire HD 8
- With ads
- 32GB – $54.99 ($35 off)
- 64GB – $84.99 ($35 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Without ads
- With ads
- Fire HD 8 Plus
- Kindle
Networking
- Nest Wifi
- Router – $139 ($30 off)
- Router and point – $189 ($80 off)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
TVs
- TCL 32" 1080p Roku TV – $129.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung 32" The Frame 4K smart TV – $477.99 ($167.99 off)
- TCL 40" 1080p Roku TV – $179.99 ($20 off)
- TCL 43" 1080p Roku TV – $199.99 ($20 off)
- Hisesnse 43" Roku TV – $199.99 ($30 off)
- Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV – $199.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung 43" The Frame smart TV – $797.99 ($247.99 off)
- Vizio 55" OLED smart TV – $899.99 ($400 off)
- Samsung 55" Q70T smart TV – $797.99 ($100 off)
- Sony 55" A8H Android TV – $1,498 ($200 off)
- Sony 65" X950H Android TV – $1,398 ($100 off)
- Vizio 65" OLED smart TV – $1,499.99 ($500 off)
Wearables
WearOS
- Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 – $179.99 ($70 off)
Fitbit
- Sense – $279.95 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Walmart
- Fitbit
- Versa 3 – $199.95 ($30 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Fitbit
Accessories
Featured deal: NordPass Password Manager
In a world where you have countless accounts sprawled across the web, each with their own unique username and password, it's vital that you have a safe and reliable way to store all of your personal information from prying eyes. Luckily, picking up a trusted password manager is easier than ever! From now through December 1st, our friends at NordPass are offering a two-year subscription to NordPass Premium for just $35.93 ($83.83 off). Click here for complete details.
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Cases
- Moment Photo Cases – half off
Charging
- Pixel Stand – $39.50 ($39.50 off)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160 – $111.99 ($28 off)
- Amazon (Prime members only)
Action cameras
- Insta360 One R
Smartphone gimbals
- Zhiyun CINEPEER C11 – $50.15 ($39 off)
- Amazon — $42.62 with 15% off code: C11BKQMO
Et cetera
- iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount Holder – $16.95 ($13 off)
Like we said up top, these deals are just getting started. This list will be updated frequently all the way on through Cyber Monday, so don't forget to check back later.
