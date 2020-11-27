11:08 a.m. ET update:

you can get up to $200 off a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+, Vizio's 55-inch OLED TV is down to $900, and Shark's premium RV1001AE self-emptying robot vacuum is going for $180 under its normal price. We've also picked up a couple of excellent bargains on popular ANC headphones.

Some items have started to go out of stock, too: anything on this list that's struck through is no longer available.

Some new additions this morning:

Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB – $699.99 ($150 off) Amazon (on-page coupon required) Black Silver 256GB – $729.99 ($200 off) Amazon (on-page coupon required) Silver 512GB – $879.99 ($150 off) Amazon Black Bronze



Sony WH-1000XM3 – $229.99 ($118.01 off) Amazon Black Silver



Bose 700 – $299 ($80 off) Amazon Arctic White



JBL Xtreme 3 – $314.95 ($35 off) Amazon Black Blue



We're still on the prowl for more deals and this list will continue to grow as the day goes on.