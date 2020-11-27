Welcome to our Black Friday Play Store sales roundup, everyone. As expected, there are a boatload of apps and game sales available today, primarily premium apps/games, and yes, there are a bunch of noteworthy titles in the list. Of course, Wednesday's sales roundup also had a ton of noteworthy sales, so make sure to also give that a look if you're doing a deep dive for the best deals. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and a whopping 206 on-sale apps and games for Black Friday 2020.

Free

Apps

  1. EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Free for All VPN - Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020 $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  4. Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  5. Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  6. Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  7. Text Neck PRO - Forward Head Posture Correction $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days

Games

  1. Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Alice Trapped in Wonderland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  3. Dr. Panda in Space $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  4. Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  5. The Lost Fountain $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. The Secret of Crimson Manor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  7. Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  8. WoodBox $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
  9. Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  10. Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  11. Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  12. Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  13. INFINITY THE BLOCK : HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Icon packs & customization

  1. Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. 3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  3. Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  4. Gear Sun 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Shamrock - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
  6. FLUX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
  7. Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
  8. Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
  9. Cubemax 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days

Sale

Apps

  1. InstElectric Pro - Electricity $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  2. Smart Notify Unlocker $3.49 -> $2.40; Sale ends in 8 hours
  3. Telescope calculator (no ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
  4. 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. SmarterNoise + the smarter sound meter recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. Time Guru Metronome $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Draw Pixel Art Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Fussy Vegan Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Neutron Audio Recorder $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Neutron Music Player $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. PSPlay: Unlimited PS4 Remote Play $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Unified Remote Full $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Vimu Media Player for TV $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. Weather 14 days Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. WiFi Monitor Pro: analyzer of WiFi networks $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  16. WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  17. BlackPlayer EX Music Player $3.59 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. Connected Pro $9.90 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Easy KNX $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  21. Electrodoc Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  22. M1 Touch Pro $59.99 -> $34.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  23. Morse code - learn and play - Premium $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 3 days
  24. PhotoPills $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  25. Power Equalizer 10-Band $2.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  26. Push to Kindle by FiveFilters.org $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  27. Tunable: Music Practice Tools $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  28. Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  29. 3D Measurement App - Plumb-bob+ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  30. Angel Dreams Oracle Cards $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  31. Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $59.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  32. Crystal Mandala Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  33. Dreams of Gaia Tarot $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  34. Earth Warriors Oracle - Alana Fairchild $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  35. Faery Forest Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  36. FineScanner AI Pro-PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  37. Gaia Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  38. Kuan Yin Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  39. Litchi for DJI Mavic / Phantom / Inspire / Spark $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  40. Sacred Rebels Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  41. Whispers of Lord Ganesha Oracle Card Deck $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  42. WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  43. Wild Kuan Yin Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  44. APPtoSD PRO - Moving Apps to SD Card $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
  45. Notification History - Messages Log - PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
  46. PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  47. PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  48. Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  49. Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  50. Calendar Widget by Home Agenda 🗓 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  51. EoEbooks $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  52. Franco Kernel Manager - for all devices & kernels $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  53. Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  54. Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  55. Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  56. Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  57. Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  58. Learn Python Programming - Spanish (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  59. Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  60. Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
  61. Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  62. CryptoTab Browser Pro—mine on a PRO level $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  63. FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  64. Immersive Mode Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  65. NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  66. Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  67. Pie Controls — Navigation Gestures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  68. Premium Camera $14.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  69. Vivid Navigation Gestures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  70. Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  71. HiBaby - Baby's First Year $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  72. SmoothTrack $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?

Games

  1. Random Adventure Roguelike II $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
  2. Friday - by Friedemann Friese $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  5. Coffee Roaster $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  6. Metro - the board game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  7. Pocket City $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  8. Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. The Mind by Wolfgang Warsch $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Train Simulator PRO 2018 $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. TreasureHunter by R.Garfield $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  12. Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $4.19; Sale ends in 2 days
  13. Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $4.19; Sale ends in 2 days
  14. Twice as clever $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  15. Ultimate Weapon Simulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  16. Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  17. Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  18. AXIO octa $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  19. Catchphrase Pro - Fun Party Game $12.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  20. Causality $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  21. Crashlands $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  22. Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  23. Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  24. FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  25. King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  26. Levelhead $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  27. Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  28. Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  29. MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  30. Ordia $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  31. Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  32. Rachel Against the Machines $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  33. Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  34. Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  35. Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  36. The Defender's Oath - Tower Defense Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  37. The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  38. The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  39. Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  40. You are Hope $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
  41. ARC Browser $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  42. Cat Lady - The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  43. Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  44. Masters Gallery by Reiner Knizia $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 4 days
  45. Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  46. R.B.I. Baseball 20 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  47. Unit 404 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  48. Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  49. Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  50. Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  51. Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  52. Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  53. Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  54. A Normal Lost Phone $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  55. Agatha Knife $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  56. Alt-Frequencies $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  57. Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  58. Bury me, my Love $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  59. Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  60. Dead In Bermuda $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  61. Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  62. Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  63. FOTONICA $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  64. Iris and the Giant $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  65. Its TITANIC premium $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  66. Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  67. Magibot $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  68. Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  69. Persephone $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  70. Pictoquest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  71. Spitkiss $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  72. Smokitten - Quit smoking ! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  73. STAY $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  74. Wheels of Aurelia $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  75. Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  76. Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  77. AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  78. Caterzillar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  79. Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  80. Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  81. Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  82. FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  83. FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  84. IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  85. Lichtspeer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  86. Love Lust Hate Anger Interactive Choice Story $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  87. Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  88. Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  89. Pumped BMX 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  90. realMyst $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  91. Riven: The Sequel to Myst $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  92. Stomped! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  93. Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  94. Trail Boss BMX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  95. Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
  96. Aeon's End $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
  97. Bridge to Another World: The Others (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  98. Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
  99. Fairy Tale Mysteries: The Puppet Thief (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
  100. Forgotten Books: The Enchanted Crown (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  101. Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  102. Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  103. Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  104. Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  105. MudRunner $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
  106. Myths of the World: Whispering Marsh (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  107. One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  108. Portal ® Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  109. Sea of Lies: Burning Coast (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  110. Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
  111. Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
  112. The Myth Seekers: The Legacy of Vulcan (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?

Icon packs & customization

  1. DARK Elegant TS7E UI for Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  2. Dark Flow TS2B UI for Klwp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  3. EmOtiOn I UI for Klwp $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  4. Neumorphism R One for klwp $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  5. Neomorph System for Klwp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  6. WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 1 day
  7. Yxedo for Klwp $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
  8. Nae for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  9. Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  10. Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
  11. Afterglow Icons Pro $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  12. Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  13. Glaze Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  14. Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  15. Volume Control Panel Pro - Style It Your Way! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
  16. Reev Pro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
  17. Joy Walls ツ - 4k Wallpapers App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  18. Ration - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
  19. Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  20. Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! Black Friday $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
  21. 3Dion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
  22. Wave 3D Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days