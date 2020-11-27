Welcome to our Black Friday Play Store sales roundup, everyone. As expected, there are a boatload of apps and game sales available today, primarily premium apps/games, and yes, there are a bunch of noteworthy titles in the list. Of course, Wednesday's sales roundup also had a ton of noteworthy sales, so make sure to also give that a look if you're doing a deep dive for the best deals. As always, I've highlighted all of the interesting titles in bold green text in order to make discovery easier. So without further ado, here are 29 temporarily free and a whopping 206 on-sale apps and games for Black Friday 2020.
Free
Apps
- EZ Notes - Notepad notes, voice notes, to-do notes $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Free for All VPN - Paid VPN Proxy Master 2020 $5.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Business Calculator Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Decimal to Fraction Pro $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Fractions Math Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Matrix Determinant Pro $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Text Neck PRO - Forward Head Posture Correction $3.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
Games
- Monster Numbers Full Version: Math games for kids $1.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- Alice Trapped in Wonderland $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Dr. Panda in Space $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Hoopa City $2.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Lost Fountain $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Secret of Crimson Manor $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- Riddle Me 2020 - A Game of Riddles $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- WoodBox $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 5 days
- Dungeon Corporation S: An auto-farming RPG game! $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Masters VIP - Ultimate Action Game $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bricks Breaker Pro : No Ads $3.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cat town (Tap RPG) - Premium $2.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- INFINITY THE BLOCK : HELL BOSS (OFFLINE IDLE) $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Icon packs & customization
- Gray Bloom XIU for Kustom/klwp $1.49 -> Free; Sale ends in 1 day
- 3D Dollar Sign Live Wallpaper $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Distraction Free Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Gear Sun 2 $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 2 days
- Shamrock - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 3 days
- FLUX - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 4 days
- Color lines - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 6 days
- Color Metal - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
- Cubemax 3D - Icon Pack $0.99 -> Free; Sale ends in 7 days
Sale
Apps
- InstElectric Pro - Electricity $5.49 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Smart Notify Unlocker $3.49 -> $2.40; Sale ends in 8 hours
- Telescope calculator (no ads) $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 8 hours
- 3D Anatomy $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- SmarterNoise + the smarter sound meter recorder $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 1 day
- Time Guru Metronome $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Draw Pixel Art Pro $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Fussy Vegan Pro $9.49 -> $5.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Neutron Audio Recorder $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Neutron Music Player $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- PSPlay: Unlimited PS4 Remote Play $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Unified Remote Full $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vimu Media Player for TV $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Weather 14 days Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Monitor Pro: analyzer of WiFi networks $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- WiFi Mouse Pro $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- BlackPlayer EX Music Player $3.59 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 3 days
- Connected Pro $9.90 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Easy KNX $14.99 -> $9.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Easy Voice Recorder Pro $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Electrodoc Pro $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- M1 Touch Pro $59.99 -> $34.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Morse code - learn and play - Premium $1.99 -> $1.39; Sale ends in 3 days
- PhotoPills $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Power Equalizer 10-Band $2.75 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Push to Kindle by FiveFilters.org $4.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tunable: Music Practice Tools $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Weigh-In Deluxe Weight Tracker $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- 3D Measurement App - Plumb-bob+ $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Angel Dreams Oracle Cards $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Business Card Reader Pro - Business Card Scanner $59.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Crystal Mandala Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Dreams of Gaia Tarot $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Earth Warriors Oracle - Alana Fairchild $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Faery Forest Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- FineScanner AI Pro-PDF Document Scanner App + OCR $59.99 -> $17.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Gaia Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Kuan Yin Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Litchi for DJI Mavic / Phantom / Inspire / Spark $24.99 -> $16.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Sacred Rebels Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Whispers of Lord Ganesha Oracle Card Deck $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- WiFi Analyzer Premium $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Wild Kuan Yin Oracle $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- APPtoSD PRO - Moving Apps to SD Card $3.49 -> $2.39; Sale ends in 5 days
- Notification History - Messages Log - PRO $4.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 5 days
- PingTools Pro $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- PythonPad PRO: Become a Python 3 Programmer Now $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Servers Ultimate Pro $8.49 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Belly Fix - 12 days PRO $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Calendar Widget by Home Agenda 🗓 $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- EoEbooks $7.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Franco Kernel Manager - for all devices & kernels $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C Programming Tutorial PRO - (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C# .NET Programming - PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn C++ Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Java Programming Tutorial - PRO (NO ADS) $3.00 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Kotlin Programming - PRO $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn Python Programming - Spanish (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn R Programming Tutorial PRO (NO ADS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Poweramp Full Version Unlocker $4.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 6 days
- Web Development PRO (HTML, CSS) $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- CryptoTab Browser Pro—mine on a PRO level $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FDE.AI Pro [ROOT] + FPS meter $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Immersive Mode Manager $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- NFC EMV Card Reader $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Parenting Hero - Become a wiser parent $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pie Controls — Navigation Gestures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Premium Camera $14.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Vivid Navigation Gestures $2.49 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wifi Auto PRO $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- HiBaby - Baby's First Year $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- SmoothTrack $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
Games
- Random Adventure Roguelike II $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 7 hours
- Friday - by Friedemann Friese $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- House Arrest detective board game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Construction Simulator PRO $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- Coffee Roaster $4.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Metro - the board game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pocket City $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Super Oscar Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- The Mind by Wolfgang Warsch $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Train Simulator PRO 2018 $4.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 2 days
- TreasureHunter by R.Garfield $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Truck Simulator PRO 2 $5.99 -> $4.19; Sale ends in 2 days
- Truck Simulator PRO Europe $5.99 -> $4.19; Sale ends in 2 days
- Twice as clever $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Ultimate Weapon Simulator Pro $2.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Alchemic Maze $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Alice Beyond Wonderland $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- AXIO octa $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Catchphrase Pro - Fun Party Game $12.99 -> $8.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Causality $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Crashlands $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Demon's Rise 2 $5.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Farm Frenzy: Time management game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- FootLOL: Crazy Soccer! Action Football game $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- King of Dragon Pass: Text Adventure RPG $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Levelhead $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom Sim $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Majesty: The Northern Expansion $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- MiniChess by Kasparov－cognitive puzzles for kids♟️ $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Ordia $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Plancon: Space Conflict $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Rachel Against the Machines $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Random Dungeon & Map Generator for D&D 5e & PF 1 $3.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Strategy & Tactics:USSR vs USA $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Tempest: Pirate Action RPG Premium $13.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Defender's Oath - Tower Defense Game $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Enchanted Kingdom $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- The Tiny Bang Story Premium $2.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- Treasures of Montezuma 2 $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- You are Hope $3.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 3 days
- ARC Browser $8.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Cat Lady - The Card Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Deathtrap Dungeon Trilogy $3.49 -> $1.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Masters Gallery by Reiner Knizia $2.49 -> $1.69; Sale ends in 4 days
- Puzlogic $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- R.B.I. Baseball 20 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Unit 404 $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Clouds & Sheep 2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Farm Invasion USA - Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Guns'n'Glory WW2 Premium $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Neighbours from Hell: Season 2 - Premium $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Small Living World UNLOCKED $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Through the Darkest of Times $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- A Normal Lost Phone $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Agatha Knife $5.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Alt-Frequencies $6.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Another Lost Phone: Laura's Story $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Bury me, my Love $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dark Rage - Action RPG $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dead In Bermuda $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Death Worm™ $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Dragon Castle: The Board Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- FOTONICA $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Iris and the Giant $7.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Its TITANIC premium $2.19 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Learn English Sentence Master Pro $10.99 -> $5.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Magibot $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pandemia: Virus Outbreak $3.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Persephone $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Pictoquest $4.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Spitkiss $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Smokitten - Quit smoking ! $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- STAY $5.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Wheels of Aurelia $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Zombie Night Terror - A plague unleashed $7.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Absolute Drift $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- AntVentor: Point and Click puzzle adventure $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Caterzillar $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Chameleon Run $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Death Road to Canada $9.99 -> $2.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FRAMED $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- FRAMED 2 $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- IMAGEine Premium $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lichtspeer $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Love Lust Hate Anger Interactive Choice Story $2.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Lumino City $4.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Oh...Sir! The Hollywood Roast $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Pumped BMX 3 $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- realMyst $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Riven: The Sequel to Myst $3.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Stomped! $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Suzy Cube $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Trail Boss BMX $3.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wayward Souls $6.99 -> $1.49; Sale ends in 7 days
- Aeon's End $9.99 -> $4.99; Sale ends in ?
- Bridge to Another World: The Others (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Charterstone: Digital Edition $9.99 -> $6.99; Sale ends in ?
- Fairy Tale Mysteries: The Puppet Thief (Full) $6.99 -> $1.99; Sale ends in ?
- Forgotten Books: The Enchanted Crown (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Iron Marines: RTS Offline Real Time Strategy Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Frontiers - Tower Defense Game $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Origins - Tower Defense Game $2.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Kingdom Rush Vengeance - Tower Defense Game $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- MudRunner $5.99 -> $3.99; Sale ends in ?
- Myths of the World: Whispering Marsh (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- One Deck Dungeon $6.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Portal ® Pinball $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sea of Lies: Burning Coast (Full) $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- Sentinels of the Multiverse $6.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in ?
- Steam: Rails to Riches $4.99 -> $2.99; Sale ends in ?
- The Myth Seekers: The Legacy of Vulcan (Full) $6.99 -> $3.49; Sale ends in ?
Icon packs & customization
- DARK Elegant TS7E UI for Klwp $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Dark Flow TS2B UI for Klwp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- EmOtiOn I UI for Klwp $1.59 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Neumorphism R One for klwp $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Neomorph System for Klwp $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- WalP Pro - Stock HD Wallpapers (Ad-free) $3.00 -> $2.00; Sale ends in 1 day
- Yxedo for Klwp $1.69 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 1 day
- Nae for KWGT $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Pix - Minimal Black/White Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Vera Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 2 days
- Afterglow Icons Pro $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Fuchsia KWGT - Gradient Based Widgets $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Glaze Icon Pack $1.45 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Vibion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Volume Control Panel Pro - Style It Your Way! $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 3 days
- Reev Pro - Icon Pack $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 4 days
- Joy Walls ツ - 4k Wallpapers App $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Ration - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 5 days
- Lava Lamp Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- Outline Icons - Icon Pack - SALE! Black Friday $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 6 days
- 3Dion - Icon Pack $1.49 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
- Wave 3D Live Wallpaper $1.99 -> $0.99; Sale ends in 7 days
