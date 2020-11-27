If you're looking for a smart display that can double as an actual decent speaker and also comes with a built-in camera, look no further. The JBL Link View will help you get through your day, cook, and stay in touch with loved ones, all for just $90, which is $210 less than its original retail price.

The JBL Link View features an 8-inch touchscreen, a 5MP camera for Duo calls, and two 10W front-facing speakers. Its IPX4 rating lets you place it in the kitchen or bathroom without worrying about potential water splashes. In her review, Rita appreciated the build and sound quality, as well as the device's ability to make video calls. She also liked that the camera and microphone can be blocked for added privacy. She wasn't too impressed with the design, though, and found the Link View too pricey, which this deal should help alleviate.

The product is sold on eBay directly by the manufacturer, so you shouldn't have any issues with your purchase. Sadly, only the black model is available, as the white version is already out of stock