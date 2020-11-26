The Samsung Galaxy S21 shouldn't be too far out if previous generations are any indications. As such, more and more details about the series consisting of three phones are surfacing — our own Max Weinbach was one of the first revealing tons of specs. Now SamMobile has come forward with additional information on the software. Its sources claim that the Galaxy S21 will come with biometric voice unlock powered by Bixby.

The publication says that the option might debut as part of One UI 3.1, which the S21 is expected to launch with. It might even make it to older Samsung flagships once they receive One UI 3.1. Bixby already allows you to wake your phone and provide basic features when you say "Hi Bixby," and it used to let you unlock your phone with a custom phrase. Bixby voice will presumably sit among the other screen locking options in system settings.

Unfortunately, SamMobile doesn't have further information, but we'd assume that Bixby voice will be among the least secure options — Google Assistant is easily fooled by slightly similar voices, and someone could always get a recording of you unlocking your phone by voice. But who knows, maybe Samsung found a way to make voice unlock more secure than previous algorithms, but I wouldn't hold my breath.