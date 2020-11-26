Whether you're gearing up for snowboarding season or you just want to take some sweet slo-mo videos, you might be looking for a new action camera this holiday season. It can be tough to choose from all the cameras out there, but DJI can make that choice a little easier: The DJI Osmo Action is just $199 ($46 off) at Adorama, plus it comes with a ton of free accessories.

The Osmo Action shoots in 12MP 4K at 60fps with a 145-degree wide angle. The device can also shoot in eight-times slow motion at 1080p and 240fps. The camera features dual screens, allowing you to frame yourself easily if you're capturing a selfie video. DJI also promises that their RockSteady technology combines electronic image stabilization with advanced algorithms to keep your footage shake-free. The Osmo Action is waterproof up to 36 feet and will operate in temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit, so it's a pretty rugged little camera. On top of all that, you'll also get a 32GB memory card, and a load of free accessories.

If you're looking for an action camera, either for yourself or a loved one this holiday season, the DJI Osmo Action seems like a decent choice, especially in this bundle. Grab a DJI Osmo Action for just $199 ($46 off), plus a bunch of free accessories, at Adorama.