The OnePlus 6 and 6T are two of the company’s oldest phones still receiving regular updates, bringing newer security fixes and optimizations. With their latest OxygenOS 10.3.7 stable builds, both 2018 flagships are being bumped to the current security level, as well as getting a bunch of gaming features and system-level general fixes.
OnePlus has updated the 6 and 6T to the November patch, keeping up with its promise to deliver bi-monthly security updates. Besides that addition, you’re also getting the option to hide silent notifications in the status bar, which was earlier released to the Nord. Plus, OnePlus has also fixed an issue related to screenshots failing on capture, affecting a few users.
Game Space — the first-party app dedicated to gaming — has received quite a few new features with this OxygenOS build. Firstly, you’re getting a new switch for Fnatic mode, along with the option to pick the kind of notifications you want to receive (or block them entirely) while gaming. OnePlus has also added quick replies for instant messengers like WhatsApp, and a feature to prevent mis-touches.
The company says that only a handful of OnePlus 6 and 6T units are currently receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.7 update as part of a staged rollout. A wider release should happen in the coming days once it's clear that the build isn’t introducing more issues than it aims to fix. You can wait for the official rollout to reach your unit or use Oxygen Updater to download the update a little early.
