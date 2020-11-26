OnePlus has updated several of its phones over the past few days, including the 6/6T, T-Mobile 8T, and 7T/7/7 Pro. Now it's time for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro to get its monthly security patches, though they come nearly a month after Pixels and Samsung phones.
OxygenOS 11.0.2.2 is now going out to the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, and even though there aren't any new features, the update has a heap of bug fixes. Expanded screenshots, NFC, Parallel Apps, and the Play Store have been improved, on top of Google's Android security patches for November. The full changelog is below.
System
- Optimized the experience with a split-screen of apps
- Further optimized system power consumption and increase battery life
- Fixed the small probability issue that expanded screenshot may stop working
- Fixed the issue that cache is not deleted after uninstalling apps
- Fixed the issue that the screen may flash when using fingerprint unlock
- Fixed the issue that Horizon light is not activated normally
- Fixed the small probability issue that NFC can not be turned on
- Fixed the small probability issue that Parallel Apps can not be turned on
- Fixed the small probability issue that the fan of the Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charger may not work
- Fixed the issue that Play Store could not install the app
- Updated Android security patch to 2020.11
Network
- Fixed the small probability issue that network interruption issue in some apps
- Improve the stability of communication functions
As always, OnePlus is rolling out the update in batches, so you might not see it on your device for another few days. Oxygen Updater might be able to find the update manually, but your mileage may vary.
