The OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition may be limited to China, but that shall not stop you from experiencing its theme on the phone you already own. @linuxct is back at it with ports that works on any handset running Android 8 or higher. Here are a few APKs you'll need to become a samurai.

Live Wallpaper

To get the Cyberpunk 2077 live wallpapers, download and install the two APKs from APK Mirror below. The first one is the OxygenOS 11 live wallpaper port which is needed to get the proper behind-the-scenes stuff running. The second one adds the actual Cyberpunk 2077 wallpapers. You'll also get the regular OxygenOS 11 live wallpapers.

Once that's done, you'll notice a new OnePlus Wallpaper Config app in your launcher. Open it, and select one of the three versions: In the original one, the animation ends with the dimmed state of the samurai graphic, but in the Always On Mod, it remains on. The Long Mod extends the animation by up to 21 seconds, but it loses some details due to heavier compression.

Wake the f*ck up samurais, you have a wallpaper to install! I just dropped the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Live Wallpapers along with some others and they look amazing! Want to know more? Check the thread below! 👇 pic.twitter.com/dXrCqOfgQw — linuxct (@linuxct) November 25, 2020

The wallpapers were ported from OnePlus' Chinese user interface HydrogenOS 11.05.6. They behave as they do on the Cyberpunk OnePlus 8T, minus the extra app needed to set them up. To get rid of the wallpapers, look for the OnePlus Wallpaper Resources and the OnePlus 8T/OxygenOS 11 Live Wallpaper apps in your system settings under Apps and uninstall them.

Icon packs

linuxct has also extracted and ported OnePlus' Cyberpunk 2077 icons. If you have a OnePlus phone running Android 11, you can download them straight away, but everyone else will need to grab the port that makes the icon pack compatible with any Android handset running 5.0 Lollipop or higher.

OnePlus and some other manufacturers allow you to change the icon pack through the pre-installed launcher (tap and hold an empty space on your home screen, tap Home settings and go to Icon pack), but on other phones like the Google Pixel, you'll need to install a third-party launcher such as Nova Launcher.

Now let's just hope that Cyberpunk 2077 meets our expectations when it finally launches.