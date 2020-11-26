Google Opinion Rewards is a great tool for earning some extra money you can spend on the Play Store, potentially financing almost any app you could ever want to purchase or your subscription needs. And now, Android users in Thailand can also finally take advantage of it, seven years after the app became available in the US.

Thai people can now download and sign up with the app to start earning money with short surveys. In the US and Europe, the questions often revolve around improving location data, so you can expect that you'll be asked which shops, stores, or hotels you've visited. Sometimes Google also likes to learn what you think about its products or how well its YouTube recommendations work for you, so you don't necessarily have to leave your house to participate. Some people have earned three-digit US dollar sums over the years, so it's well worth it — provided you're okay with sharing even more data with Google than you already do.

Opinion Rewards is available on the Play Store, but you can also get it from APK Mirror if you prefer. The latest update was released on November 11, so the addition of Thailand probably comes as part of a server-side change. Meanwhile, Google is also testing an app that you can earn money with when you talk to your phone, but it's currently limited to certain regions like India and Kenya.