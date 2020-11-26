Acer produces some of the best Chromebooks around, such as the Spin 713 and the Spin 311. The Chromebook 715 is one of the company's entry-level options, which has now dropped to an ultra-low price of $279.00 at Walmart. That discount is advertised as $271 off, but price history shows it's more like $100 off.

The model on sale has an Intel Core i3-8130U processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of internal eMMC storage, stereo speakers, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports, one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A connector, and a 45W battery. The screen is a large 15.6-inch LCD panel, with a resolution of 1920x1080. Most Chromebooks around this price range have 1366x768 screens, so 1080p is definitely a plus.

You can buy the Chromebook from the link below. Google's support website says the Acer Chromebook 715 will receive Chrome OS updates until June 2025, at the earliest.