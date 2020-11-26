Black Friday isn't just a day anymore. No, deals have been flying all month this year, and we at AP have been here to catch them and serve them up to you, our dear readers. But here, in advance of the official big day, is a list of all the good deals we've spotted on phones, tablets, smart home stuff, and the like. It's not complete — far from it. We'll be updating this post regularly through the holiday weekend and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back often.

Unlocked phones

Google

Samsung

OnePlus

TCL

Chromebooks

  • HP Chromebook x360 (Core i3) – $379 ($250 off)
  • Acer Chromebook 514 – $299.99 ($50 off) Ends 11/26
  • Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $239.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26
  • Samsung Chromebook 4 – $209.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26

Smart speakers and displays

Google Assistant

Alexa

  • Echo 4th Gen – $69.99 ($30 off)
  • Echo Dot 4th Gen – $28.99 ($21 off)
  • Echo Dot 4th Gen with Sengled bulb – $28.99 ($30.99 off)
  • Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock – $38.99 ($21 off)
  • Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition – $38.99 ($21 off)
  • Echo Studio – $159.99 ($40 off)
  • Echo Link – $139.99 ($60 off)
  • Echo Dot 3rd Gen – $18.99 ($11 off)
  • Echo Show 2nd Gen – $149.99 ($80 off)
  • Echo Show 8 Smart Display – $64.99 ($65 off)
  • Echo Show 5 Smart Display – $44.99 ($25 off)
  • Echo Flex – $9.99 ($15 off)
  • Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini – $69.99 ($94.99 off)
  • Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini – $49.99 ($74.99 off)
  • Echo Show 5 with stand – $59.98 ($50 off)
  • Echo Show 8 with stand – $84.98 ($70 off)

Sonos

  • Multiroom Entertainment Set – $1,098 ($100 off)
  • 5.1.2 Entertainment Set – $1,398 ($200 off)
  • 5.1.2 Surround Set – $1,756 ($200 off)

Connected home

Thermostats

Robot vacuums

Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts

If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.

We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.

Et cetera

Echo Wall Clock – $23.99 ($6 off)

Streaming

Google

  • Stadia Premiere Edition

Fire TV

Headphones

Over-ear

True wireless

Bluetooth speakers

Security

Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app

FamiSafe is an all-encompassing parental control application that offers a suite of robust features to help parents like you track and control your child's smart device usage. It includes location tracking, screen time scheduler, built-in app blocker, website filter, and software that can detect potentially harmful text messages and photos. You can pick up an annual subscription to FamiSafe for $39 ($21 off) from now through December 2, 2020, or if you'd rather not commit to a full year, you can save 20% on a monthly or quarterly subscription with the offer code SENADP01.

Doorbells

Cameras

Security kits

Tablets and e-readers

Networking

TVs

  • TCL 32" 1080p Roku TV – $129.99 ($20 off)
  • Samsung 32" The Frame 4K smart TV – $477.99 ($167.99 off)
  • TCL 40" 1080p Roku TV – $179.99 ($20 off)
  • TCL 43" 1080p Roku TV – $199.99 ($20 off)
  • Hisesnse 43" Roku TV – $199.99 ($30 off)
  • Toshiba 43" Smart 4K TV – $209.99 ($20 off)
  • Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV – $199.99 ($100 off)
  • Samsung 43" The Frame smart TV – $797.99 ($247.99 off)
  • Samsung 55" Q70T smart TV – $797.99 ($100 off)
  • Sony 55" A8H Android TV – $1,498 ($200 off)
  • Sony 65" X950H Android TV – $1,398 ($100 off)

Wearables

Fitbit

Accessories

Featured deal: NordPass VPN

In a world where you have countless accounts sprawled across the web, each with their own unique username and password, it's vital that you have a safe and reliable way to store all of your personal information from prying eyes. Luckily, picking up a trusted password manager is easier than ever! From now through December 1st, our friends at NordPass are offering a two-year subscription to NordPass Premium for just $35.93 ($83.83 off). Click here for complete details.

Charging

  • Pixel Stand – $39.50 ($39.50 off)

Et cetera

  • iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount Holder – $16.95 ($13 off)

 