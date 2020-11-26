Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts

If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.

We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.