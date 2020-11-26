Article Contents
- 1 Unlocked phones
- 2 Chromebooks
- 3 Smart speakers and displays
- 4 Connected home
- 5 Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts
- 6 Streaming
- 7 Headphones
- 8 Bluetooth speakers
- 9 Security
- 10 Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app
- 11 Tablets and e-readers
- 12 Networking
- 13 TVs
- 14 Wearables
- 15 Accessories
- 16 Featured deal: NordPass VPN
Black Friday isn't just a day anymore. No, deals have been flying all month this year, and we at AP have been here to catch them and serve them up to you, our dear readers. But here, in advance of the official big day, is a list of all the good deals we've spotted on phones, tablets, smart home stuff, and the like. It's not complete — far from it. We'll be updating this post regularly through the holiday weekend and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check back often.
Unlocked phones
- Pixel 5 – $649 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
Samsung
- Galaxy S20 FE – $549.99 ($150 off)
- Galaxy S20+
- 128GB – $949.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $949.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
- 128GB – $1,149.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- 128GB – $1,149.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note20
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 128GB – $749.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Galaxy Note20 Ultra
- 128GB – $1,049.99 ($50 off recent prices)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- 128GB – $1,049.99 ($50 off recent prices)
OnePlus
- OnePlus 8
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $499 ($200 off)
- OnePlus
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage – $599 ($200 off)
- B&H
- OnePlus
- 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $499 ($200 off)
- OnePlus 8 Pro
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage – $799 ($200 off)
- Amazon
- B&H
- OnePlus
- 12GB RAM/256GB storage – $799 ($200 off)
TCL
Chromebooks
- HP Chromebook x360 (Core i3) – $379 ($250 off)
- Acer Chromebook 514 – $299.99 ($50 off) Ends 11/26
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 – $239.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26
- Samsung Chromebook 4 – $209.99 ($40 off) Ends 11/26
Smart speakers and displays
Google Assistant
- Nest Mini – $18.99 ($30 off)
Alexa
- Echo 4th Gen – $69.99 ($30 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen – $28.99 ($21 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen with Sengled bulb – $28.99 ($30.99 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen with clock – $38.99 ($21 off)
- Echo Dot 4th Gen Kids Edition – $38.99 ($21 off)
- Echo Studio – $159.99 ($40 off)
- Echo Link – $139.99 ($60 off)
- Echo Dot 3rd Gen – $18.99 ($11 off)
- Echo Show 2nd Gen – $149.99 ($80 off)
- Echo Show 8 Smart Display – $64.99 ($65 off)
- Echo Show 5 Smart Display – $44.99 ($25 off)
- Echo Flex – $9.99 ($15 off)
- Echo Show 8 + Blink Mini – $69.99 ($94.99 off)
- Echo Show 5 + Blink Mini – $49.99 ($74.99 off)
- Echo Show 5 with stand – $59.98 ($50 off)
- Echo Show 8 with stand – $84.98 ($70 off)
Sonos
- Multiroom Entertainment Set – $1,098 ($100 off)
- 5.1.2 Entertainment Set – $1,398 ($200 off)
- 5.1.2 Surround Set – $1,756 ($200 off)
Connected home
Thermostats
- Nest Learning Thermostat – $199 ($50 off)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
- Target
Robot vacuums
Featured deals: Roborock Black Friday discounts
If you ever wanted a Roborock robotic vacuum (and you've yet to pick one up), now is the time to do it. The entire lineup is basically going on sale. Please note that each of these deals take place at different dates and times — and some are exclusive to Amazon Prime members — so you'll need to be vigilant if you want to grab the perfect vacuum for you.
- Roborock S5 Max — $439 ($110 off)
- Prime deal: Nov. 23-30
- Roborock S6 MaxV — $599.99 ($150 off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 23-29
- Coupon deal: Nov. 30 - Dec. 06
- Roborock S6 Pure — $359.99 ($240 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock S6 — $419.99 ($230 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock S4 Max — $319.99 ($110 off)
- Prime deal: Nov. 26-30
- Roborock E4 — $188.99 ($81 off)
- Coupon deal: Nov. 26-29
- Deal of the Day: Nov. 30
- Roborock H6
- Direct discount: Dec. 1-20 — $349.99 ($100 off)
- Direct discount: Nov. 27-30 — $299.99 ($150 off)
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Et cetera
Echo Wall Clock – $23.99 ($6 off)
Streaming
- Stadia Premiere Edition
- $69.99 ($30 off)
- Free with Cyberpunk 2077 pre-order ($99.99 off)
Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K – $29.99 ($20 off)
- Fire TV Stick – $27.99 ($12 off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Echo Dot – $77.98 ($12 off)
- Fire TV Stick Lite – $17.99 ($12 off)
- Fire TV Cube – $79.99 ($40 off)
- Fire TV Recast
Headphones
Over-ear
- Jabra Elite 85h – $149.99 ($100 off)
- Best Buy
- Target
- Jabra
- Beats Solo3 – $119 ($60 off)
- Walmart
True wireless
- Jabra Elite 75t – $139.99 ($40 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Jabra Elite Active 65t – $149.99 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Jabra
- JBL Tune 120TWS – $39.95 ($60 off)
Bluetooth speakers
- Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- Target
Security
Featured deal: FamiSafe parental control app
FamiSafe is an all-encompassing parental control application that offers a suite of robust features to help parents like you track and control your child's smart device usage. It includes location tracking, screen time scheduler, built-in app blocker, website filter, and software that can detect potentially harmful text messages and photos. You can pick up an annual subscription to FamiSafe for $39 ($21 off) from now through December 2, 2020, or if you'd rather not commit to a full year, you can save 20% on a monthly or quarterly subscription with the offer code SENADP01.
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Doorbells
- Nest Hello – $179 ($50 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3 ($139.99, $60 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3+ ($159.99, $70 off)
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($169.99, $80 off)
Cameras
- Blink Outdoor 1-camera kit
- Blink Outdoor 2-camera kit ($109.99, $70 off)
- Blink Outdoor 3-camera kit ($149.99, $100 off)
- Blink Mini cameras (starting at $24.99, $10 off)
- Ring Indoor Cam ($44.99, $15 off)
- Ring Peephole Camera ($69.99, $60 off)
- Ring Floodlight Camera ($189.99, $50 off)
Security kits
Tablets and e-readers
- Galaxy Tab A7 (2020)
Networking
- Nest Wifi
- Router – $139 ($30 off)
- Router and point – $189 ($80 off)
- Best Buy
- Walmart
TVs
- TCL 32" 1080p Roku TV – $129.99 ($20 off)
- Samsung 32" The Frame 4K smart TV – $477.99 ($167.99 off)
- TCL 40" 1080p Roku TV – $179.99 ($20 off)
- TCL 43" 1080p Roku TV – $199.99 ($20 off)
- Hisesnse 43" Roku TV – $199.99 ($30 off)
- Toshiba 43" Smart 4K TV – $209.99 ($20 off)
- Insignia 43" Smart 4K TV – $199.99 ($100 off)
- Samsung 43" The Frame smart TV – $797.99 ($247.99 off)
- Samsung 55" Q70T smart TV – $797.99 ($100 off)
- Sony 55" A8H Android TV – $1,498 ($200 off)
- Sony 65" X950H Android TV – $1,398 ($100 off)
Wearables
Fitbit
- Sense – $279.95 ($50 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Walmart
- Fitbit
- Versa 3 – $199.95 ($30 off)
- Amazon
- Best Buy
- B&H
- Fitbit
- Inspire 2 – $69 ($31 off)
- Charge 4 – $99.95 ($50 off)
Accessories
Featured deal: NordPass VPN
In a world where you have countless accounts sprawled across the web, each with their own unique username and password, it's vital that you have a safe and reliable way to store all of your personal information from prying eyes. Luckily, picking up a trusted password manager is easier than ever! From now through December 1st, our friends at NordPass are offering a two-year subscription to NordPass Premium for just $35.93 ($83.83 off). Click here for complete details.
We may receive a commission for products you buy on this page. Additionally, any companies with "featured deals" paid for added exposure of their promotions.
Charging
- Pixel Stand – $39.50 ($39.50 off)
Et cetera
- iOttie iTap 2 Magnetic Dashboard Car Mount Holder – $16.95 ($13 off)
Comments