Asus is among the better-known Chromebook manufacturers, and it's not too long ago that it launched the Chromebook Flip C436. And now the touchscreen-equipped convertible is already discounted by $100 on Amazon and Best Buy ahead of Black Friday. You can get the i3 128GB/8GB version for $700 and the i5 512GB/16GB variant for $800.

Our own Corbin Davenport liked the machine quite a lot in his review, and this deal mitigates one of his pain points: The price. At the discounted $700 and $800, the laptops still aren't exactly cheap, but they manage to justify the price with outstanding performance and an excellent build quality. Both have a full HD 14-inch screen with small bezels, Wi-Fi 6 support, and an SSD, which is a component many other Chromebooks cheap out on. For regular internet browsing, the i3 version should be more than enough, but if you need a little more storage and future-proofing, you should choose the i5 variant.

Both versions of the Chromebook are available on Amazon and Best Buy. If you're interested, you'd better act fast — you never know when shops sell through their inventory. If you don't want to spend this much money on a Chromebook but like what you see here, you might also want to look into the C436's predecessor, the Flip C434. It had much better value from the get-go.