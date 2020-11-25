When the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Zoom quite literally zoomed past its peers to become the number one choice among those looking for a no-frills video conferencing tool. Its popularity is evident from the fact that it quite recently hit the magic install count of 500 million on the Play Store. Now for Thanksgiving, Zoom has decided to reciprocate by lifting the 40-minute cap for its free users across the globe.

You’ll be able to conduct uninterrupted video calls with your loved ones irrespective of your payment plan between midnight ET, November 26, and 6 am ET, November 27. This corresponds to the following timeframes in other parts of the world:

USA, West Coast — 9 pm PT, Nov 25 to 3 am PT, Nov 27

— 9 pm PT, Nov 25 to 3 am PT, Nov 27 UK, London — 5 am GMT, Nov 26 to 11 am GMT, Nov 27

— 5 am GMT, Nov 26 to 11 am GMT, Nov 27 Europe — 6 am CEST, Nov 26 to 12 pm CEST, Nov 27

— 6 am CEST, Nov 26 to 12 pm CEST, Nov 27 India — 10:30 am IST, Nov 26 to 4:30 pm IST, Nov 27

— 10:30 am IST, Nov 26 to 4:30 pm IST, Nov 27 China — 1 pm CST, Nov 26 to 7 pm CST, Nov 27

— 1 pm CST, Nov 26 to 7 pm CST, Nov 27 Australia, Sydney — 4 pm AEDT, Nov 26 to 10 pm AEDT, Nov 27

Zoom has already started sending out individual emails to its users, reminding them of this Thanksgiving treat. It notes that you don’t need to take any action to enable these unlimited length sessions; all you have to do is virtually connect with your friends and family on this holiday and have a good time.